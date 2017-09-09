Shon Miller, left, of the San Clemente Beach Conservation Program, and Jackson Hinkle, of the San Clemente High School club Team Zissou, will help champion beach cleanup around T Street and the San Clemente Pier. Photo: Eric Heinz
San Clemente Groups Prep for International Coastal Cleanup Day, Sept. 16

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., San Clemente Beach Conservation Program and Team Zissou will collaborate to participate in International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 16, at T Street.
The conservation program works on an international level and Team Zissou, a San Clemente High School club, works to promote conservation of the environment and to curtail plastic pollution in the ocean.

Pies from Blackbird Pies, coffee from Beach Coast Coffee, pasta and pizza from Sonny’s and food from Rubio’s will be provided. Other fun events will take place. Other efforts will take place with Orange County Coastkeeper and various other organizations.   

