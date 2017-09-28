San Clemente High School Classrooms Open

By Eric Heinz



Capistrano Unified School District (CUSD) cut the ribbon on 24 new classrooms at San Clemente High School on Sept. 21. The new classrooms are equipped with what CUSD officials called “state-of-the-art technology.” Students will be able to use computers as the teachers transmit lessons using tablets.

Each of the classrooms is able to sustain about 30 students per class.

The new classrooms cost $14 million, which was funded by community district taxes.

A full rendering of the San Clemente High School construction plans can be found by clicking here.

The school has a total of $91 million in improvements planned for the near future, which includes a new performing arts center, locker room expansions and remodeling, a new 50-meter Olympic-size swimming pool, a new student services building and more.