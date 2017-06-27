San Clemente Man Pleads Guilty to Unlawful Annoyance, Giving Marijuana to Child

By Eric Heinz

Christian Reed, 50, of San Clemente pleaded guilty on Monday, June 26, to a felony charge of giving a child marijuana and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful child annoyance to a person under the age of 14.

Reed was sentenced that same day to 108 days in Orange County Jail (after being credited 54 days in custody), three years of formal probation, he must provide a DNA sample to local and state authorities and must register as a sex offender. Reed is also not allowed to be in the presence of anyone under the age of 18 unless authorized by his probation officer.

Reed was arrested on May 4 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at his San Clemente home after he was accused of giving a controlled substance to at least one child under the age of 18 between Oct. 1, 2016 and March 22. He was originally charged with nine counts that included child molestation or annoyance and furnishing drugs to a minor.

“He’s never been arrested and doesn’t have a record,” Lt. Lane Lagaret told the San Clemente Times on May 4. “A report taken in 2007 had similar allegations that couldn’t be proven, so no charges were filed.”

Lagaret said Reed has been unemployed since the mid-2000s and worked odd-end jobs for a while. Lagaret said Reed did not work in a capacity where he oversaw children.

The courts have not published the name(s) of the victim(s) because of their age, but that the victim was male. The San Clemente Times policy is to not publish names of victims of sexual abuse.