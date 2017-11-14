San Clemente Times



Uriel Ruiz Ricardez, 26, of San Clemente was sentenced to 70 years in state prison on Nov. 9 for sexually abusing four boys under the age of 14, between 2014 and September 2015.

Ricardez was reportedly a friend of the family of the victims, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. The victims’ parents reported the crime to Orange County Sheriff’s Department, which investigated this case and arrested Ricardez on Sept. 10, 2015, when he was 24.

Ricardez was charged in 2015 with three felony counts of sodomy of a person under 14 and five felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14, with a sentencing enhancement allegation for committing lewd acts upon multiple victims, who were 11, 12 and 13 years old. Ricardez originally faced 120 years in prison. He was found guilty of four of those felony charges.

Ricardez must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. Information for this report was found on the Orange County District Attorney’s website.