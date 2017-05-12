San Clemente Times

The city of San Clemente announced on Friday that Lt. Mike Peters will be the new chief of San Clemente Police Services. Peters’ first day at the head of the department will be May 26. He replaces outgoing Chief of Police David Moodie.

“Lieutenant Peters has been a member of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department since 1996,” a press release from the city stated. “Peters is no stranger to San Clemente. He was born and raised in San Clemente, attended Las Palmas Elementary School and Shorecliffs Middle School and graduated from San Clemente High School in 1988. Additionally, his father, Fritz Peters, served the city of San Clemente Public Works Department for more than 20 years, overseeing the city’s street maintenance program, and he also volunteered with the San Clemente Police Department.”

Peters has served in patrol operations as a deputy in San Clemente, central jail management, special weapons and tactics, homeland security, SWAT, supervisory roles, administration and budgeting as well as field operations, the release stated. He also holds several instructor/expert certifications in community policing, arrest control techniques, firearms, driver training and more.

“I will assist the city in continuing with the positive evolution and momentum it has today,” Peters said in the release. “In addition, I come with other useful skills acquired from an extremely diverse career in law enforcement and teaching.”

“After reviewing six applications for the position, provided to us by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, I am confident the city hired the most qualified person for the job,” said City Manager James Makshanoff. “With his extensive law enforcement background and strong ties to San Clemente, our residents are getting a well-trained and dedicated chief with a collaborative leadership style and a high level of commitment to the community.”