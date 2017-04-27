San Clemente Native, Sheriff’s Deputies to be Recognized by Red Cross

San Clemente Times

Bennett Jonas of San Clemente is to be recognized by the American Red Cross for saving eight youths who fell into an icy lake in February in Central Park, New York City. Jonas, and friends who helped him in the rescue, will be awarded the Red Cross’s Heroes Award in the lifesaving category.

Deputies Jeremy Buraglia and Brandon Koenig of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in San Clemente will be honored in the first responders category.

In November, Buraglia and Koenig conducted CPR on a 75-year-old man who suffered a heart attack in San Clemente while in his hot tub. The two were able to revive him.

The award ceremony will be held May 3 at Hotel Irvine, 17900 Jamboree Rd. in Irvine.