San Clemente Ocean Festival 2017: Photos, Wrap-Up, Results

Photo Gallery of IMG_0225 Contestants run through the surf break at Ocean Festival. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0510 A classic Woody sits on the San Clemente Pier during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0569 Lifeguard events are a popular sport during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz sand4 A sand sculpture depicting Wonder Woman was entered into a contest at Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0790 An Ocean Fest competitor paddles through the surf zone. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0888 An Ocean Fest contestant paddles between waves. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_1081 The Dory Boats offer exciting race action at Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0517 A fishing derby contestant enjoys the day during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_0261 A contestant readies for a swim at Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_1600 Dory Boat races continue a tradition of lifeguard contests at Ocean Fest every year. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2455 An Ocean Fest-goer stops by the San Clemente Times booth. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2598 A surfer catches a wave during an Ocean Fest competition. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6513 San Clemente's Mitch Kahn celebrates winning the American Ironman race. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2703 Swimmers prepare for the popular one-mile ocean swim at Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6487 Plenty of San Clemente Lifeguards were on hand to assist during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6396 Kids enjoy a pancake breakfast during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_2968 Stand-up paddleboarders charge into the surf during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_3320 Colorful ducks float ashore during the Great Rubber Duck Race at Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz IMG_6336 Kids take part in a 1K fun run during Ocean Fest. Photo: Eric Heinz Sand1 A sand replica of the famous Old Course at St. Andrews was entered in an Ocean Fest contest. Photo: Eric Heinz Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

San Clemente Times

Another successful San Clemente Ocean Festival is in the books following a sunny and exciting weekend at the San Clemente Pier. Hundreds of water athletes, surfers and riders flocked to the Pier to compete in multiple disciplines from July 15-16, some coming from as far away as Australia to test their skills against the best watermen and waterwomen on the planet.

Below are the top-3 finishers, with divisions noted, in each event. For a full list of winners results www.oceanfestival.org.

Surf Race

Men: 1. Hayden Hemmens 2. Ben Brewer 3. Ruben Zikarsky

Women: 1. Jenaya Massie 2. Kelsey Cummings 3. Jenna Solberg

Rescue Relay

Men: 1. Ben Brewer and Hayden Hemmens 2. Pierce Dietze and Zachary Wallace 3. Andrew Oca and Ruben Zikarsky

Women: 1. Kelsey Cummings and Jenna Solberg 2. Jenaya Massie and Hamarna Williams 3. Phoebe Wills-grace and Gabriella Thomas

Co-ed: 1. Raselle Cheyuynel and Sina Riahi 2. Kaleigh Anderson and Kevin Guck 3. Emily Neiland and Janette Capelli

Surf Ski

Men: 1. Tim Burdiak 2. Dale Adama 3. Sean Barber

Women: 1. Renae Jackson 2. Chloe Travers 3. Jenaya Massie

Dory Boat Race 1

Men: 1. Mel Solberg and Tom Seth 2. Ian Pruitt and Ryan Buckley 3. Mitch Kahn and Dick Deboer

Women: 1. Renae Jackson and Madison Feldman

Dory Boat Race 2

Men: Mitch Kahn and Dick Deboer 2. Mel Solberg and Tom Seth 3. Tyler Morgan and Tim Burdiak

Women: Renae Jackson and Madison Feldman

International Ironman

Men: 1. Ben Brewer 2. Hayden Hemmens 3. Bryon Turton

Women: 1. Jenaya Massie 2. Chloe Travers 3. Kelsey Cummings

Paddle Rescue Relay

Men: Ben Brewer and Hayden Hemmens 2. Jett Lancaster and Adam Palmer 3. Ruben Zikarsky and Zachary Wallace

Women: 1. Kelsey Cummings and Jenna Solberg 2. Chloe Bounty and Cassie Lee 3. Gabriella Thomas and Phoebe Wills-grace

Co-ed: 1. Boston Williams and Christina Boring 2. Holly Maine and Shuan Tenansnow 3. Sierra Cox and Ryan Gates

Paddle Sprints

Men: 1. Ben Brewer 2. Matty Ballas 3. Zane Booth

Women: 1. Jenaya Massie 2. Chloe Travers 3. Phoebe Wills-grace

American Ironman

Mitch Kahn 2. Kelby Tursick 3. Tom Seth

American Ironwoman

Jenaya Massie 2. Sarah McGrath 3. Kelsey Cummings

5K

Elijah Sech 2. Chase Stratton 3. Brice Newbacer

Biathlon

Mike Vulanich 2. Michael Collins 3. Charlie Yu

10K Paddle

Prone 12’: 1. Adam Palmer 2. Patrick Gudauskas 3. Dane Gudauskas

Prone 14’: 1. Hamarna Williams 2. Donald Brink

SUP 12’6” Men: 1. Keaton Rose 2. Thomas Nilsen 3. Zeke Rose

SUP 12’6” Women: 1. Jade Howson 2. Shae Foudy 3. Lexi Alston

SUP 14’ Men: 1. Gregory Closier 2. Nicholas Scheel 3. Chance Fielder

SUP 14’ Women: 1. Tiffany Tudyk

Surfski Men: 1. Byron Turton

Surfski Women: 1. Phoebe Wills-grace 2. Sarah McGrath 3. Devon Beveridge

One Mile Ocean Swim

Ryan Bullock 2. Hayden Hemmens 3. Etahn Dickensen

SUP Sprint Kids

Thomas Nilsen 2. Zeke Rose 3. Conrad Rojas

SUP Sprint

Men: 1. Gregory Closier 2. Dave Boehne 3. Keaton Rose

Women: 1. Shae Foudy 2. Jade Howson 3. Lexi Alston

Run-Swim-Run

Men: 1. Hayden Hemmens 2. Ryan Bullock 3. Miles Gaitan

Women: 1. Cassandra Barkhorn 2. Sydney Brouwer 3. Kira Makuta

Overall Points

Men: 1. Ben Brewer 2. Hayden Hemmens 3. Tom Seth

Women: 1. Jenaya Massie 2. Kelsey Cummings 3. Jenna Solberg

Groms Rule Surf Contest

Open 7U: 1. Isreal Cannon 2. Finn McCarthy 3. Riley Bailey

Girls 10U: 1. Hanna Arther 2. Catalina Downer 3. Hana Johnson

Girls 11-14: 1. Alaina Heater 2. Stacey Taylor 3. Julia Guild

Boys 10U: 1. Charles Stevens 2. Gavin Disbro 3. Cole Henderson

Boys 11-14: 1. Miles Biggs 2. Ryder Salberg 3. Nicki Coli

Stand-Up Paddleback Championships

Men 40+: 1. Dave Boehner 2. Daven Daum 3. Anthony Vela

Men 39U: 1. Gavin Mencinsky 2. Anthony Maltese 3. Yann Paulette

Women’s Open: 1. Shae Foudy 2. Lexi Alston 3. Tamara Lentz

Sand Sculpting

Castles and Things: 1. No Plan/Sand and Deliver 2. Pixelmon/Maher

Creatures: 1. Wonder Woman Saves San Clemente/Allesandro Sand Sculptures 2. Pride of the Beach/Arizona Sand Blast Juniors

Family: 1. The Old Course St. Andrews/Eisenbeisz, Webster and Gallagher 2. Moana Volcano/Camp Cove

Open: 1. Bay Watch/Arizona Sand Blast 2. Volcano Island/Beach Groms

Great Rubber Duck Race

Dave Cohen 2. Scott Stephen 3. Madeline Krempel