San Clemente Philanthropy Helping in Mexico After Earthquakes

By Eric Heinz

Two local pastors from Kingdom Builders Ministry, based in San Clemente, are voyaging to Mexico to work with volunteers from the Ministerios Transformacion church network in Tijuana. They will travel to Oaxaca to help a “remote village in Mexico that has been devastated by the earthquakes and aftershocks,” according to a press release from Kingdom Builders Ministry.

The village of Juchitán de Zaragoza in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico experienced about 100 deaths from the two earthquakes that took place in September, according to the release. More earthquakes and aftershocks have been reported since then.

“This remote mountain village is located in the state of Oaxaca where the 8.1 earthquake epicenter was located followed by two more 6.1 aftershocks,” a press release from Ministerios Transformacion stated.

Don Glasgow, a San Clemente resident who makes frequent trips to impoverished areas of Tijuana with Kingdom Builders Ministry, said the network with Ministerios Transformacion has 31 churches that have come together to help.

Daniel “Tury” Nunez, Jr. and Pastor Abraham Velasquez of Kingdom Builders work with the independent church group Ministerios in Tijuana and surrounding areas. They work with the churches to provide resources to people and money “to keep things going.”

“They will be connecting with a local pastor in Oaxaca, and they’ll be doing everything that they need help with,” said Daniel Nunez, the father of “Tury.” “We want to be able to keep helping in the future and help rebuild homes. It all depends on how much we can raise.”

Velasquez and Tury will travel to Juchitán de Zaragoza on Thursday, Oct. 5. To donate to the organization, visit the GroupRev site. Donations can also be made by visiting the Kingdom Builders Ministry website or by check payable to Kingdom Builders Ministry, PO Box 74812, San Clemente, CA 92673 and write “earthquake” in memo section.