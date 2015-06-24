San Clemente Resident Rachael Farrokh Moved to Eating Disorder Facility

By Eric Heinz

Rachael Farrokh, a San Clemente resident and former actress who has been battling life-threatening forms of anorexia, was moved to an eating disorder facility on Thursday at the University of California-San Diego, according to a Facebook post Saturday from her husband Rod Edmondson.

“Thanks to all of you who have been sending good thoughts, prayers and well-wishes,” Edmondson wrote in the post last Saturday. “We have had a rough couple of weeks and we are sorry we haven’t given an update. Now that we can breathe, we will be posting more on her recovery and give some answers to all of your questions.”

WHAT’S NEXT: In communication with the SC Times, Edmondson said he would discuss questions people had asked on social media websites about why it took the time it did to get Farrokh into a facility and why a second online GoFundMe fundraising account asking for $500,000 was created after they had reached their goal of $200,000 weeks beforehand. —EH