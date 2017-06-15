San Clemente Rotary Club Raises more than $15,000 from 25th USO/Swing Night

Photo Gallery
The San Clemente Rotary Club raised more than $15,000 for local charities at its 25th Annual USO/Swing Night on Saturday, June 10, at the San Clemente Community Center. People danced to big-band music by Peter Jacobs Wartime Radio Revue.
By Eric Heinz
