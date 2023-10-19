Juliette Roberts wasn’t always an avid runner, especially after shifting her extracurricular focus to dancing, a passion that led her to the cheer team at the University of Oregon and to be a professional dancer.

Over the years, though, running became an occasional hobby, whether it was participating on the track team during high school, as a college student living in “Tracktown USA,” or deciding to run a half-marathon during her junior year in Eugene. But after graduation and a brief stint in Los Angeles, Roberts found herself living in San Clemente without any friends.

A chance meet-up at a local coffee shop proved to be the “biggest blessing” in her life, as she met another girl and eventually formed the blossoming San Clemente Run Club in May 2022.

“Three months into us becoming friends, we were like, ‘You know what, if we can become friends through running, we should start a community and build one down in San Clemente, and other people can build relationships through running as well,’ ” said Roberts.

Growth was slow-going at first, as she and friend McKenna Walz were able to attract only between two and five people to their weekly runs.

Roberts recounted yelling at people on the street whenever she saw runners in San Clemente or Dana Point to get the word out, later switching her approach to making posters and using social media.

(From left) San Clemente Run Club founders McKenna Walz and Juliette Roberts have seen exponential growth since starting the group in May 2022. Photo: Courtesy of Juliette Roberts

“We were trying so hard, and we wanted to quit so many times, but I’m so glad we didn’t,” she said. “Now, we have a community of about 30 to 40 runners, and there’s been some amazing friendships built through the Run Club.”

Watching those friendships happen has been the most fulfilling part of starting the community, according to Roberts.

A few months into the club’s existence, she received a text from one of the club’s members, a woman who went to a winery with a few other members. The message thanked Roberts for starting the club that allowed the group to come together.

The San Clemente Run Club has partnered with both local businesses and larger brands for events, whether it be local health professionals and restaurateurs speaking about their brand or an event with Nike.

“That was awesome,” Roberts said of the March 25 4-mile run with Nike. “One of the reps brought the Invincible 3 training shoes, and all the runners got to try them on and wear them.”

The recent growth has prompted the SC Run Club to add another time to gather during the week, as members now meet on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. for a 3-mile sunset run in addition to the normal weekly run. On Saturdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Municipal Pier, members come together for a 4-mile run.

Roberts said the club’s goal is simply to continue expanding its community.

The club can be found on Instagram, @sanclemente_runclub.