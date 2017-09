9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Connoisseurs of clam chowder will congregate at the Pier to prove who has the best in the city at the 30th Annual San Clemente SeaFest. The day includes the Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar lobster, business exposition, an arts and craft show, children and teen contests, children’s complementary entertainment and a U.S. coast guard search and rescue demo operation at the San Clemente Pier. 949.492.1131. www.scchamber.com.

