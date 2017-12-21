San Clemente Sports & Outdoors Year in Review

Compiled by Steve Breazeale

The 2017 calendar year was filled with memorable San Clemente sports moments, from the thrills of Ocean Fest to the gridiron at Thalassa Stadium and to the success of locals on the national stage.

Here is a look back at some of the defining San Clemente sports moments of 2017.

January

Darnold Dazzles in Rose Bowl Victory

In an instant classic that will go down in Trojans football lore, San Clemente’s Sam Darnold led the University of Southern California football team to a 52-49 victory over Penn State in the Rose Bowl. Darnold, the Trojans’ quarterback, threw for a Rose Bowl-record five touchdown passes and a record 474 yards of offense.

Langland Lands Gold at X Games

Sixteen-year-old San Clemente native Hailey Langland unleased a cab double cork 1080 (three full rotations) to earn a gold medal-winning score of 49 in the women’s Big Air finals at X Games Aspen on Jan. 26.

February

Tritons Sign National Letters of Intent

Twenty student-athletes took part in a National Letter of Intent signing day ceremony on campus at San Clemente High School, declaring their colleges of choice. As usual, SCHS had one of the largest assembly of student-athletes headed to the next level in the county.

Triton Hoops Team Extends Historic Streak

The San Clemente boys basketball team captured its third straight South Coast League title following a 53-45 win over El Toro on Feb. 3.

March

SC Baseball Team Wins Anaheim Lions Tourney

The San Clemente High School baseball team captured the Anaheim Lions Tournament championship on March 29. SCHS won five straight games, defeating Valencia 6-5 in the title game.

April

Triton Lacrosse Sets Record in Win

On what turned out to be a historic night, the San Clemente High School boys lacrosse team trounced rival Dana Hills in a 28-0 shutout victory at home on April 11. The 28 goals were a new program record and 13 different players found the back of the net.

Sanden Conquers North Pole Marathon

For her latest, most daring, athletic attempt, Beth Sanden completed the North Pole Marathon on April 16. Sanden, who is partially paralyzed, completed the 26.2-mile icy trek on a custom hand cycle.

Glasgow Gathers Golf Equipment One Final Time

Resident Don Glasgow collected thousands of new and used golf clubs and equipment to donate to the military one final time. Glasgow collected over 13,000 clubs and 50,000 golf balls over the last eight years.

Tennis Team Wins Lucky No. 7

The San Clemente High School boys tennis team captured its seventh straight South Coast League title with an 11-7 win over Dana Hills on April 25.

Harlow Selected by Atlanta Falcons in NFL Draft

With the 136th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft, the Atlanta Falcons selected San Clemente native, and offensive lineman, Sean Harlow out of Oregon State University. Harlow eventually made the team’s 53-man roster.

May

Hamro Honored With Spot in SCHS Football Hall

John Hamro, San Clemente High School’s athletic director and longtime coach for the football team, was inducted into the Triton Football Hall of Fame on May 19.

Trio Inducted into SC Sports Wall of Fame

Off-road motorcycle racer Johnny Campbell, volleyball star Gabe Gardner and surfboard shaping icon Bill Stewart were inducted into the Friends of San Clemente Foundation’s Sports Wall of Fame in a ceremony at the Vista Hermosa Aquatics Center on May 20.

June

Reda Represents USA in World Games

SCHS alum Dylan Reda was named to the 45-man roster for the U.S. Federation of American Football team sent to play in the World Games in Wroclaw, Poland.

July

Ocean Fest Returns for 42nd Year

Hundreds of water athletes and surfers descended upon the San Clemente Pier to compete in the 42nd annual San Clemente Ocean Festival July 15-16.

August

Presho, Team USA Finish Strong in FIVB World Championship

San Clemente’s Kyler Presho, a Stanford commit, and the U.S. youth national volleyball team beat Cuba to place 15th overall at the FIVB Boys’ U19 World Championships in Bahrain on Aug. 27.

September

SC Open Skate Contest Showcases Local Talent

The ever-growing SC Open Skate Contest was held at Ralphs Skate Court on Sept. 16. The event, now in its 17th year, is a favorite among local skaters.

October

Reyes Claims City’s Golf Championship

Marc Reyes of Torrance won a tightly contested San Clemente City Golf Amateur Championship with a two-day score of 136 (-8) on Oct. 22, clearing 2016 champion and hometown product Mark Warman by one shot.

Water Polo Captures Elusive League Title

For the first time since 2009, the San Clemente boys water polo team won the South Coast League title after defeating Capo Valley 16-7 on Oct. 25.

November

Triton Football Sets Program-Record Win Streak

In a magical run that lasted almost exactly one year, the San Clemente High School football team set a new program record for consecutive wins. The Tritons won 15 straight games, a streak that began on Nov. 11, 2016 and ended with a 49-21 loss to Mission Viejo on Nov. 3, 2017.

December

Bowl-Bound

Seven former San Clemente High School football players and their current college teams qualified for NCAA Division 1 Football Bowl Subdivision bowl games to be played throughout the month.