San Clemente Times

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens will host acclaimed violinist and composer Michi Wiancko for its Casa Classic series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.11 at Casa Romantica, located at 415 Avenida Granada.

“Since her debut concerto performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the New York Philharmonic, Wiancko has thrilled and delighted audiences with her performances alongside a wide variety of both classical and contemporary recording artists,” according to a press release from Casa Romantica.

Wiancko was raised in San Clemente and trained locally for many years. Her family was highly supportive in nurturing the artistic talents of their children, and both Michi and her brother, Paul, (a similarly-acclaimed cellist who performed at Casa Romantica in January 2017) went on to achieve international accolades.

After completing her Bachelor of Music at the Cleveland Institute of Music and her master’s degree from Juilliard, she made her East Coast recital debut at Carnegie’s Weill Hall. She has performed and toured extensively with a diverse array of leaders in classical and contemporary music.

Highlights of her 2017-18 season include a world premiere in Carnegie Hall with the International Contemporary Ensemble, and performances with Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Abu Dhabi.

“Michi Wiancko is a professional musician who performs with today’s biggest names in classical music, and her development was influenced by Southern California’s art scene,” Casa Romantica Executive Director Berenika Schmitz said. “It is with pride that we share her accomplishments with our community and bring international talent back home.”

In addition to the recital, Wiancko will perform one completely improvised work, inspired by the beauty of Casa Romantica.

Tickets are now available online at www.casaromantica.org and by telephone at 949.498.2139 for Casa Classic: Michi Wiancko in Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens’ Main Salon. General admission is $25; member admission is $20.