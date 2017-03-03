San Clemente Weekend Event Roundup, March 3-5

Editor’s Pick:

Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5: Dana Point Festival of Whales

10 a.m.-4 p.m. The two-weekend celebration of the 46th annual Festival of Whales kicks off on Saturday with an opening day parade, Street Fair, arts and crafts shows and much more. The festival celebrates the annual migration of the California gray whale and now welcomes more than 100,000 visitors each year. There are plenty of opportunities to eat, drink, learn, view art, celebrate and, of course, see whales. Event runs Sunday, March 5, and again March 11-12. For more information, visit www.festivalofwhales.com. Photo: File.

Friday, March 3

Mission Art Walk

11 a.m. A docent-guided tour highlighting the art collection of rare paintings related to the Mission’s history. 26801 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.234.1300. www.missionsjc.com.

Live Music: Hans & Janine

4 p.m. Join Waterman’s Harbor for live music with Hans & Janine every Friday. Waterman’s Harbor. 34661 Street of the Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.764.3474. www.watermandp.com.

San Clemente High School Battle of the Bands

6:30 p.m. Check out the Battle of the Bands at San Clemente High School’s Triton Center. The musical context will feature five bands dueling for top honors. Admission is $5. 700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente. 949.492.4165. www.sctritons.com.

Live Music: The Four Corners Band

7:30-11 p.m. Dance to music from the Four Corners Band at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Theater: ‘Three Bandits and a Baby’

8 p.m. In this family-friendly musical melodrama, three successful and happily unmarried villains get a surprise inheritance of a little girl. Forced to do the right thing and take care of the baby, the three hopeless and hapless babysitters make an attempt until their pasts finally catch up with them. Tickets start at $20. The show runs through March 5. Camino Real Playhouse. 31776 El Camino Real, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.8082. www.caminorealplayhouse.org.

Live Theater: ‘Angel Street’

8 p.m. Angel Street focuses on a seemingly normal couple, but it turns out the suave Jack Manningham is slowly torturing his wife, Bella, into insanity under the guise of kindness. Angel Street was a hit on Broadway and still stands as one of the longest-running non-musicals in Broadway history. Tickets are $20, and the show runs through March 26. Cabrillo Playhouse. 202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente. 949.492.0465. www.cabrilloplayhouse.org.

Live Music: Felisha

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Felisha at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Saturday, March 4

Monthly Beach Clean-Up

9-11 a.m. Join OC Coastkeeper for a monthly beach clean-up at Calafia State Beach. Free parking available at the event. Register online. 225 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente. 714.850.1965. www.coastkeeper.org.

Gardening Workshop: Native Bees

9:30-10:30 a.m. With 20,000 known species worldwide, bees are perhaps the most important pollinators in the world. There is a wide range of diversity in California’s native bee species, from rice-sized sweat bees, all the way up to thumb-sized carpenter bees. Author Bob Allen (BugBob) will discuss local native bees and how to create bee-friendly habitat in your yard at Tree of Life Nursery. 33201 Ortega Hwy, San Juan Capistrano. 949.728.0685. www.californianativeplants.com

Whale’s Tale Tall Ship Sailing Adventure

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Hope aboard the Spirit of Dana Point tall ship to explore the ocean and spot migrating California gray whales. Cost is $60 for adults, $50 for seniors and active-duty military, and $40 for children ages 4-17. The sail also occurs at the same time Sunday, March 5. The Ocean Institute. 24200 Dana Point Harbor Drive, Dana Point. 949.496.2274. www.ocean-institute.org.

Artisan Bread Pop-Up Shop

Noon. Bread Artisan Bakery, a local family owned and operated wholesale bakery, is returning to The Ecology Center for their ever popular pop-up bread sales. Get there while supplies last. The Ecology Center. 32701 Alipaz Street, San Juan Capistrano. 949.443.4223. www.theecologycenter.org.

Saturdays at The Swallow’s Inn

2:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. A day of live music kicks off with Flock of 80’s at 2:30 p.m., with two live bands and dancing throughout the evening. Food from Lisa’s Kitchen will be available throughout the afternoon. 31786 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. 949.493.3188. www.swallowsinn.com.

Opera Night Gala 2017

5:30 p.m. South Orange County School of the Arts (SOCSA) performs at the Musco Center for the Arts. A variety of entertaining musical selections from the dramatic to the comedic will be performed as a culmination of more than 8 weeks of intensive workshops and master classes. Tickets range from $25 to $75. One University Drive, Orange. 844.626.8726. www.muscocenter.org.

Campfire Program: Cowboy Cèilidh

6-7:30 p.m. Grab your favorite lad or lassie and discover Rancho Mission Viejo’s Irish roots by participating in a Cowboy Cèilidh. A cèilidh (pronounced kay-lee) is a traditional Gaelic gathering with stories and songs. Hear the story of how two Irish immigrants began one of California’s greatest ranchos. Suitable for ages 8 and up. Admission is $5. Reserve your space ahead of time. 28811 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.489.9778. www.rmvreserve.org.

Live Music: Captain’s Quarters

7:30-11 p.m. Dance to music from Captain’s Quarters at Iva Lee’s. 555 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.361.2855. www.ivalees.com.

Live Music: Sky Green

8-11 p.m. Listen to live music from Sky Green at Barnoa Wine Bar. 831 Via Suerte, Suite 106, San Clemente. 949.388.4378. www.barnoawinebar.com.

Sunday, March 5

Guided Nature Hike

8-9:15 a.m. Join an Orange County Parks Ranger for a one-mile hike around Bell Canyon in Caspers Wilderness Park. Parking is $5, the hike is free. 33401 Ortega Highway, San Juan Capistrano. 949.923.2210. www.ocparks.com/caspers.

Village Art Faire

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shop for and peruse art and crafted wares along Avenida Del Mar at the monthly Village Art Faire. Parking is free. 949.395.7008. www.villagesanclemente.org.

‘Keys by the Sea’ Musical Performance at Casa Romantica

10 a.m.-2 p.m. As part of Casa Romantica’s D. Yoder Family Sundays, which offer free admission, there will be a series of piano performances by Casa Romantica Music Festival and Academy students. Last week, pianos were painted by the community. 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. www.casaromantica.org.

Bend and Brew

11:30 a.m. iHeartYoga holds a Bend & Brew session at Left Coast Brewing Company’s tasting room in San Clemente. It’s a one-hour yoga class followed by a pint of beer. Admission $10. 1245 Puerta Del Sol, San Clemente. 949.363.3152. www.iheartyoga.com