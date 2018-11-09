Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines parade down Avenida Victoria toward Park Semper Fi on Friday, Nov. 9. Photo: Eric Heinz
San Clemente Welcomes Its Adopted Marine Unit Home

By Eric Heinz

After a lengthy deployment to northern Australia, the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines (2/4) was welcomed by the residents of San Clemente and various supporters.

About 500 Marines participated in the parade along with hundreds of other supporters in the mix. The parade was hosted by the city of San Clemente and facilitated in cooperation with the Heritage Foundation of San Clemente.

Hundreds, by estimate, of viewers attended the parade dressed in American-flag garb.

Vietnam War Veteran Rick Janovick was watching the parade with a relative Friday morning. He said this was his first time attending a military-themed parade. His daughter’s fiancee is part of the 2/4 and participated in the parade.

The parade concluded at Parque Del Mar with a brief ceremony at Park Semper Fi. The 2/4 is the city of San Clemente’s adopted Marine unit, which is stationed at Camp Pendleton.

