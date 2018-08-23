By Eric Heinz

Beach access ramps are intended to help people with disabilities get down to the Pacific Ocean with greater ease, and that’s what 19-year-old Leila Murray has asked the city to consider implementing at least at one of its beaches.

Murray has an ambulatory disability that requires her to use an assistive device, but the mats would be usable for wheelchairs, strollers and most other light devices used for mobility.

Jodi Powell, the owner of Little Fishes Swim School who also runs Special Fishies, said that the children in her swim program for children with disabilities would benefit from such mats, as they could run almost to the edge of the beach, away from high tides.

The mats can be made temporary or permanent, but anything permanent could have to go through Coastal Commission approval.

City Council said it would consider the ramps at a later meeting and explore its options.