San Clemente Woman’s Club Donates Beach Wheelchair to Marine Safety

By Eric Heinz

Thanks to the San Clemente Woman’s Club, there will be more access for people with disabilities to enjoy the local sands after the club recently purchased a third beach wheelchair and donated it to the city’s Marine Safety Division.

Cost of the new wheelchair was about $2,400, which was paid for through fundraisers and other projects the nonprofit conducts.

Marine Safety Chief Bill Humphreys said the beach wheelchairs are in “very high” demand during the summer months.

People who would like to rent a beach wheelchair may do so by calling the Marine Safety Division at 949.361.8219.

