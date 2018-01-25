San Clemente’s Coastal Land Use Plan Final Draft Expected to be Published Friday

San Clemente Times



The California Coastal Commission (CCC) will hold the second and final public hearing on the city of San Clemente Draft Local Coastal Program (LCP) Comprehensive Land Use Plan Update on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Cambria at the Cambria Pines Lodge, 2905 Burton Drive.

The City’s item is No. 12a, “City of San Clemente LCP Amendment No. 1-16 (LCP-5-SCL-16-0012-1 Comprehensive LUP Update.”

At the meeting, the Commission will take action on the city’s request for a Comprehensive Update to the certified Land Use Plan.

The CCC Meeting will begin at 9 a.m. The CCC Staff Report is expected to be published on Friday, Jan. 26 and can be viewed at https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2018/2. Public comments can also be provided directly to the CCC staff at this link.

For more information, visit http://san-clemente.org/departments-services/planning-services/long-range-planning/local-coastal-program