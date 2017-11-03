As San Clemente’s Only Movie Theater Closes, Another Is Planned at the Outlets

By Eric Heinz

A sign taped to the ticket window of the Krikorian San Clemente Cinema 6 movie theater said it all.

“Krikorian Premier Theatres San Clemente 6 is closed for business,” the letter stated on Nov. 2. “We have loved being a part of the San Clemente community and we will dearly miss it. Thank you for all your support in the past and all the amazing memories. If you have any questions about pre-purchased tickets or gift cards, please e-mail us at tickets@kptmovies.com.”

Many people on Instagram were crestfallen by the news, having recalled many memories at the movie theater. (See Instagram post below).

Calls to Krikorian Premier Theaters were not immediately returned since Nov. 2.

City Manager James Makshanoff said the city was unaware the closure of the theater was taking place, and that there hasn’t been an application filed for another business to infill the location.

Although the Krikorian has closed for business, Steve Craig, the president and CEO of Craig Realty Group, which owns the Outlets at San Clemente said there is “no question” that a 10-screen complex will be established at the shopping center.

Craig said he’s hoping to have the contracts with a cinema operator finalized by the end of the year. The operator has not yet been disclosed by Craig Realty Group.

“We’re trying to take some things to a higher level,” Craig told the San Clemente Times on Nov. 3. “We’re entering a competitive market. We want great seating and great food. We’re looking to put in fully reclining seats with food service.

Craig said there also could be an opportunity to establish a restaurant and bar in the theater complex. He said the Outlets will be looking to construct the theaters throughout 2018.

“There are some modifications that need to be made to the space, which will include raising the roof a few feet in the existing room, and an addition to the rear side of the building, which has already been approved,” Craig said. “It’s important we stay within our approved footprint. Everything will conform to the original (approved designs); we just need to shuffle somethings around a little bit.”

Craig said the size of the theaters will vary; some will have anywhere between 40 and 50 seats while the larger theaters will have 150 to 175 seats. People will be able to reserve tickets days to weeks in advance.

“It’s meant to be very efficient for people, and we’ve spent a lot of time clocking the time from when you park your car to the time you’re in your seat,” Craig said. “There will be a lot of technology that will go with it to make the experience all the better.

“We’re excited about the addition to the property and to see some of the things that we’ve been planning come to fruition,” Craig added, also mentioning the Outlets is having a financially successful year, with growing numbers of visitors and businesses opening.

This is a developing story.