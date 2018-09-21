San Luis Rey Tennis Courts to be Closed for Resurfacing, Striping Sept. 24-Oct. 5

San Clemente Times



After its City Council approval of the new pickleball courts at San Gorgonio and San Luis Rey parks, the city of San Clemente announced it will close all four courts at San Luis Rey for resurfacing and to re-stripe one of the courts for pickeball use. The courts will be closed Sept. 24 to Oct. 5. Pickleball lines will be added to court No. 4 at San Luis Rey. The San Gorgonio Park courts will be resurfaced in November.

The projects are part of the city’s one-year pilot program to find out the level of interest in pickleball.

“All resurfacing projects are dependent on weather conditions and may be delayed based on inclement weather patterns,” the city stated in a press release. “Additional information will be made available to the public as the final dates are determined by the Beaches, Parks and Recreation and the Public Works Departments. ”

Pickleball will be prioritized on Sundays and Thursdays at San Luis Rey Park court No. 4, and San Gorgonio Park court No. 2 will be designated for priority pickleball use on Mondays and Wednesdays. All other days will be based on tennis drop-in usage.

For questions or more information, call the Beaches, Parks and Recreation Department at 949.361.8237.