San Onofre School Starts Construction on New Campus

San Clemente Times



A new school to serve students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade is being constructed for the military-based children at Camp Pendleton.

“Work on the brand-new San Onofre School got underway even before the official groundbreaking ceremony in December, but an increase in activity over the past weeks has really shown a modern campus taking shape,” a press release from San Onofre School stated. “The new construction is going on adjacent to the existing school, which was built in 1974 to serve the Marine Corps base’s families. A second phase was added three years later.”

The old buildings are to be replaced with a playground.

A $72 million federal grant was awarded to the district to expand the base’s two schools (the other school is Mary Fay Pendleton School in Oceanside), and the projects are expected to enhance learning “by providing space for new technology, art and music, as well as improved drop-off areas and sports fields.”

Photo Gallery of IMG_7956 Construction has begun on the new facilities for San Onofre School at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Courtesy of San Onofre School IMG_7961 Construction has begun on the new facilities for San Onofre School at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Courtesy of San Onofre School IMG_7960 Construction has begun on the new facilities for San Onofre School at Camp Pendleton. Photo: Courtesy of San Onofre School Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

The new facilities were also funded by state grants.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Dec. 14 and featured a welcome message from fifth-graders Seth Kessler and Angelyka Dilling.

Honored guests included the governing board and Col. Joseph Williams, the Marine Corps Installations West chief of staff. Remarks delivered by Valentina Ugalde, who is in the third grade, and Kendall Breslin, a fifth-grader, also spoke at the event.

“Thinking of one word to sum up the San O community, I thought of kindness,” Kendall said. “Everyone here is loved, everyone is important and we practice kindness.”

According to the press release, construction of the new school is expected to be complete within two years.

Once open, it will be able to serve up to 900 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. About 480 students in transitional kindergarten through sixth grade are currently enrolled.