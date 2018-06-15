Saturday, June 16: The 23rd Annual San Clemente Car Show

9 a.m-4 p.m. Join the Downtown Business Association for the 23rd Annual San Clemente Car Show on Avenida Del Mar. Stroll the street perusing quality show cars from classics to the exotic. The event generally draws hundreds of cars and includes a variety of vendors, entertainment, food trucks, vintage trailers and exhibits. Bring the whole family and take time to shop or browse Del Mar Stores which are also open. Free shuttle service offered from San Clemente High School parking lot, located at 700 Avenida Pico. 949.218.5378. www.villagesanclemente.org

Related