Our Savior’s Lutheran School Looks Forward

By Eric Heinz

The local preschool and kindergarten educator Our Savior’s Lutheran School recently distributed a press release highlighting some of its latest updates.

In March, Joan Lundbohm was hired as the school’s new preschool director. According to the release, Lundbohm has 25 years of early childhood education experience and is a director mentor for the State of California, mentoring preschool directors all over the state.

The 60-year-old school has been admitted into The Department of Education Quality Start Program. This is a two-year self-study. The school will be rated and given 1-5 stars at the end of each year.

The school will be rated by the Quality Start Program OC on the “environment, which is often referred to as the additional teacher in the room using ECERS, Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale, and also by the…Classroom Assessment Scoring System,” The CLASS tool focuses on the interactions between the teacher and the students,” the press release stated.

“We will be providing a developmental program deeply rooted in best practices for young children.”

Last year, the school closed its first- through fifth-grade programs after funding for the school was drained by the bond obligations to its new gym and dwindling enrollment, parents and people with inside knowledge of the situation told the San Clemente Times in March.

“Our Savior’s is intentionally focusing on Early Childhood (education) because it is such a crucial time in the life of a young child. The school will be assessing students upon enrollment with the Ages and Stages Questionnaire,” the press release stated.

Parent-teacher conferences will be scheduled twice during the year where parents can meet with their child’s teacher one on one.

Two new teachers are joining the staff: Christina Stretz, who has been teaching preschool since 2009, will be teaching 4-year-old students; Marissa Yarger has been in the field of early childhood education since 2004 and a lead pre-K teacher since 2014.

Lundbohm said parents and prospective enrollees can schedule a tour by contacting j.lundbohm@oursaviorsschool.net or call 949.492.6165 or stop by for more information, located at 200 Avenida San Pablo in San Clemente.