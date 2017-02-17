SC Chamber Installs New Board, Hands Out Awards

Photo Gallery
The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce installed new board members and handed out their annual awards on Thursday night, Feb. 16, at Bella Collina San Clemente.
State Sen. Pat Bates served as master of ceremonies for the event. Rep. Bill Brough was also in attendance, as well as San Clemente City Councilwomen Kathy Ward and Lori Donchak.
Awards were handed out in a variety of categories:
Educator of the Year: Linda Donovan, Our Lady of Fatima
Business of the Year: Outlets at San Clemente
Citizen of the Year: Brenda Wells, i-5 Freedom Network
Volunteer of the Year: Vicky Wilson, Liberty Tax
Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob and Nancy Hunt
Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Debra Holmstein
Former Chairman Jim Wynne of Johnston Pacific Real Estate, Inc., was given commemorative awards for his service. And Antoine Price, of Cafe Mimosa, was sworn in as the new chairman.
Presenting sponsors for the event included Southern California Edison, SDGE, SoCal Gas, CR&R and The Toll Roads.
comments (2)
ok antoine you’ve got your assignment //// jim wynne thanks for nothing
The little credibility that was left for the Chamber of Commerce went right out the door when The Outlets which is a flop that has missed lowered projections AND does not carry any local products gets Business of the Year.