SC Chamber Installs New Board, Hands Out Awards

The San Clemente Chamber of Commerce installed new board members and handed out their annual awards on Thursday night, Feb. 16, at Bella Collina San Clemente.

State Sen. Pat Bates served as master of ceremonies for the event. Rep. Bill Brough was also in attendance, as well as San Clemente City Councilwomen Kathy Ward and Lori Donchak.

Awards were handed out in a variety of categories:

Educator of the Year: Linda Donovan, Our Lady of Fatima

Business of the Year: Outlets at San Clemente

Citizen of the Year: Brenda Wells, i-5 Freedom Network

Volunteer of the Year: Vicky Wilson, Liberty Tax

Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob and Nancy Hunt

Chamber Ambassador of the Year: Debra Holmstein

Former Chairman Jim Wynne of Johnston Pacific Real Estate, Inc., was given commemorative awards for his service. And Antoine Price, of Cafe Mimosa, was sworn in as the new chairman.

Presenting sponsors for the event included Southern California Edison, SDGE, SoCal Gas, CR&R and The Toll Roads.