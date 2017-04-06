All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times



Monday, April 3

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle de los Molinos/Avenida Pico (2:26 p.m.)

A man said he saw another man duck behind a vehicle when he heard sirens approaching, and he left once they had passed.

ABANDONED VEHICLE

Via el Risco, 500 Block (2:22 p.m.)

A white Chrysler with two different license plates on it was reported abandoned by the caller, who said there were women’s undergarments on the dashboard.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Escalones, 200 Block (11:58 a.m.)

A woman said she had an ongoing issue with another woman, assumed by the caller to be in her 30s, circling her neighborhood on a white bicycle. When the caller arrived home, she said the woman on the bike circled her and pointed at her children.

WELFARE CHECK

Via Presa, 800 Block (10:20 a.m.)

A man who said he lives in the United Kingdom requested deputies to respond to another man’s home. The caller said he was an independent film maker and needed to get a hold of the man as soon as possible.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE

Serra, 200 Block (5:47 a.m.)

The caller said a man had a knife. The caller was not answering the dispatcher’s questions, but the line was open and men were heard yelling in the background.

911 HANGUP WIRELESS

Avenida Cabrillo/El Camino Real (4:53 a.m.)

A suspicious man said there were people who wanted to throw gas on him and set him on fire.

Sunday, April 2

DISTURBANCE

Paseo Halcon, 3300 Block (8:42 p.m.)

Juveniles were throwing furniture into the pool.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Via Montecito, 2800 Block (8:25 p.m.)

The caller reported a rave.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Negocio, 900 Block (3:55 p.m.)

A man said there was another man spitting at a wall, screaming and threatening him.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 700 Block (2:59 p.m.)

A woman said another woman was smoking drugs and offering them to others. The caller said she had asked her to leave, but she didn’t. The caller said another woman later came up to her and started “shooting up.”



CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (11:29 a.m.)

Someone complained a man was following children around.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Calle Canasta, 600 Block (10:03 a.m.)

A man said a brown Kia was broken into around 2 a.m. The caller did not have the keys and said no one has permission to drive it. Later, police reported the vehicle was recovered, and two people were arrested.

TERRORIST THREATS REPORT

Avenida Magdalena, 100 Block (8:51 a.m.)

A man said he was in the area for a wedding, but his daughter’s ex-boyfriend was making various threats via text messaging. The caller said he texted that he was staying in a hotel nearby and would show up to the ceremony.

VANDALISM REPORT

Calle Sarmentoso, 1200 Block (8:29 a.m.)

Police were called to the racquetball courts where free-standing wooden walls were found. The caller said they were spray-painted with vulgar words.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 200 Block (2:10 a.m.)

A woman said a drunken man was vandalizing the business.

Saturday, April 1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Via Cascadita/Avenida Vaquero (11:44 p.m.)

People were seen walking around the store with flashlights, looking into windows.

PETTY THEFT

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (5:36 p.m.)

The caller said there was a man with a shaved head, gray jacket and black Dickie pants carrying a motorcycle helmet with him and stealing items.

DISTURBANCE

Marquita, 100 Block (3:50 p.m.)

Police were called to three or four juveniles clubbing around on the construction site, possibly getting ready to skateboard on the roof.

Friday, March 31

DISTURBANCE

Esplanade, 100 Block (11:06 p.m.)

A man was on the caller’s front porch and said he was being chased.

WELFARE CHECK

Via Cascadita, 2700 Block (10:30 p.m.)

A drunken woman was “thrashing” in the Uber vehicle and trying to break things.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (9:17 p.m.)

Police were called to the railroad tracks, where the caller said teenagers were throwing rocks.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Puente, 1100 Block (11:45 a.m.)

Police were called to a woman known to the area who was yelling at students.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (6:17 a.m.)

Police were called to four men sleeping in the family-sized restroom.

Thursday, March 30

DISTURBANCE

Via Cascadita, 2700 Block (8:07 p.m.)

Police were called to two women screaming “call the police.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Bienvenido, 4000 Block (3:55 p.m.)

Three juveniles were seen knocking down neighborhood trash and recycling bins.

Wednesday, March 29

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real/Avenida Barcelona (6:45 p.m.)

A woman in a silver Chevy SUV tried to run the caller off the road.

TRESPASSING

Avenida del Presidente, 3800 Block (3:31 p.m.)

A woman said there has been an ongoing issue with another woman, who was seen pitching a tent within the homeowners’ association property by the dumpsters by a maintenance building.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON-INJURY

Avenida Pico/I-5 Freeway (10:30 a.m.)

A motorist was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his green Ford truck into the curb.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Del Mar, 100 Block (6:32 a.m.)

A man said he was watching a video of two men touching windows of another business. The man said he recently had unknown people put oil on his business’s windows and was unsure if that was what they were doing.

Tuesday, March 28

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida San Luis Rey/Calle del Comercio (4:39 a.m.)

A caller reported loud noises coming from the area. The caller was unsure if it was from construction or someone “stealing the fence and tools located there.”

DISTURBANCE

El Portal/El Camino Real (5:31 p.m.)

The caller said two men were in a physical altercation.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico/Calle de los Molinos (2:48 p.m.)

Police were called to an old yellow Dodge or Chrysler parked with two small children inside, ages guessed to be 3 to 5 years old. The caller said there appeared to be an adult woman unconscious inside and a man sitting next to the vehicle on the curb.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

El Camino Real, 800 Block (3:17 p.m.)

The caller said people were going in and out of a white van with unknown license plates, before going to a “known drug house.”