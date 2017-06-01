SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Drunken Woman Tries to Snag Wrong Uber, Can’t Remember Address

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Tuesday, May 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico, 700 Block (2:32 a.m.)

Police were called to 40 vehicles that pulled into the parking lot of San Clemente High School. The caller said it might be a senior prank.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar, 100 Block (1:09 a.m.)

The caller said a man in the alleyway between two shops was “banging something” against the building and yelling, and then he hit some parked cars.

Monday, May 29

CITIZEN ASSIST

Costa Salada, 4200 Block (7:52 p.m.)

A woman said her male neighbor installed a camera that is mounted facing her backyard and pool area. The woman had previously called about drones being flown over her backyard.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (5:18 p.m.)

A woman reported multiple people were in a verbal argument with her. A woman and a man who were arguing with the caller were in a blue Denali SUV.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida San Antonio, 200 Block (4:45 p.m.)

A man said another man riding a bicycle was not wearing his helmet.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Camino El Molino/Camino de los Mares (1:10 p.m.)

The caller said they sprayed the perpetrator with perfume.

DISTURBANCE

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (12:30 p.m.)

A male security guard at the former Saddleback Memorial Medical Center detained two men for trespassing and took their skateboards.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (9:51 a.m.)

A man was seen urinating on a payphone.

DRUNK DIVING

E. Avenida Palizada/El Camino Real (1:55 a.m.)

A drunken man and a drunken woman with a black motorcycle were trying to leave the area. They were reportedly slurring their words, and the woman had no helmet with her.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

Avenida de la Estrella (1:47 a.m.)

A man kicked in a window at a “financial business” and went inside.

Sunday, May 28

FOUND PROPERTY

El Camino Real, 2500 Block (11:41 p.m.)

A man said he found a brown wooden box that had 20 to 30 bags of drugs.



PATROL CHECK

Canto de los Ciervos, 2900 Block (11:18 p.m.)

The caller said juveniles were running toward what looked to be a party. The caller said they “knew the party would get loud,” and requested police patrol the loud party.

DISTURBANCE

Camino Vera Cruz/Calle Sarmentoso (10:21 p.m.)

A woman said several juveniles threw a wet wad of paper at her vehicle and dented it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 1500 Block (10:45 p.m.)

Dispatchers heard a woman yelling “I’m in the basement.” The dispatchers also heard men talking in the background.

PROWLER

Avenida San Antonio, 100 Block (5:22 p.m.)

A man said another man, described as being 60 to 70 years old, wearing no shirt and having gray, balding hair, was peeping into his bedroom. The resident yelled at him and told him he was going to call the police.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

El Camino Real, 400 Block (4:56 p.m.)

A man said when he exited his vehicle, a dog in the car next to his lunged out of the window and bit him. The dog was eventually contained, and the owner had shown up to the location.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Sarmentoso, 1200 Block (4:44 p.m.)

A woman said a man was taking recyclables from the school and approached her to ask her a question. The woman said she locked herself in a classroom, and the man was last seen playing basketball.

Saturday, May 27

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Avenida Brio/Camino Celeste (10:33 p.m.)

At the Trinidad complex, police were called to the pool for people being loud. The community pool is supposed to be closed at 10 p.m., the caller said.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Escalones, 100 Block (7:58 p.m.)

A loud mariachi band was performing on W. Canada, but no singers, the caller said.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (3 p.m.)

A man was seen twirling a butterfly knife.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Presidio/La Esperanza (2:08 a.m.)

A man said he was beat up by three other men. He refused medical attention, but said the incident occurred near Ole’s Tavern.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Ola Vista, 2300 Block (1:03 a.m.)

A woman who was driving for Uber said the wrong customer got into her car and was very drunk. The woman who entered the car told the driver she didn’t know her address and the driver didn’t know what to do with her.

Friday, May 26

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (11:25 p.m.)

Police were called to a woman being loud and yelling inside and outside an apartment. Other neighbors were telling her to “be quiet.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Escalones, 100 Block (10:38 p.m.)

The caller said there was a “drug house” on the block, with multiple cars out front and people running back and forth. The caller requested police come to the area to deter the alleged drug deals.

PETTY THEFT

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (8:38 p.m.)

At Walmart, a woman stole a drink and walked outside with her backpack stuffed. The woman was last seen in her boyfriend’s pickup truck, while the boyfriend was still in the store.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Ola Vista, 1900 Block (7:35 p.m.)

A man said his wife’s ex-psychiatrist called him with a Tarasoff warning, a law that requires mental health professionals to protect individuals threatened by their clients. The man said the psychiatrist told him his ex-wife was going to buy a gun and kill his girlfriend. The ex-wife lives in Victorville, but her location was unknown at the time.

Thursday, May 25

INFORMATION REPORT

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (8:28 p.m.)

Police obtained a report of a man breaking security cases with a magnet and stealing merchandise.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

Calle Toledo/Avenida Cordoba (7:42 p.m.)

A vehicle fire was reported at the El Camino Real off-ramp. The caller said the driver and a passenger fled the vehicle. California Highway Patrol also responded.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 900 Block (3:23 p.m.)

A caller said a woman was acting “creepy.”

Wednesday, May 24

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (11:32 p.m.)

Multiple people at the San Clemente Pier were allegedly fishing for great white sharks. A deputy advised them not to do that and to cut the line if they do hook one. The fishers said they were not fishing for sharks and would leave by midnight.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Ramona, 200 Block (10:47 a.m.)

An employer said his employees were being assaulted.