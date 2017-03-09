SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Frustrated with ATM Machine, Man Starts Smoking Inside Business

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

By Eric Heinz

Sunday, March 5

KEEP THE PEACE

El Camino Real, 2400 Block (11:58 p.m.)

A woman was refusing to leave, banging on the door and asking to get her property back.

BIKE STOP

El Camino Real, 2300 Block (10:51 p.m.)

A bicyclist was stopped for not using a headlight.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

El Camino Real, 200 Block (2:52 p.m.)

Someone was breaking into vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Del Mar, 200 Block (2:16 p.m.)

A woman said her neighbor was on her property again and that this was an ongoing problem. The suspect was described as a man in his 30s who was throwing toilet paper on her daughter’s bedroom window.

WELFARE CHECK

Monterey Lane, 500 Block (1:46 p.m.)

The caller said there was a woman lying in the middle of the street. The caller said she was rolling down the street.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Plaza Estival, 300 Block (1:41 p.m.)

A woman was “hysterical” and said she was “scared for her life” because her neighbor’s friend was stealing from her. She said her husband had to keep her from going to their door earlier. Earlier in the day, at 12:44 p.m., it was reported that the woman thought her neighbor was stealing from her because she leaves her doors unlocked.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (1:36 p.m.)

Police were called to a man selling drugs to a woman by the beach trail.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY

El Camino Real, 1700 Block (12:43 p.m.)

A man said his vehicle was struck when trees fell off a truck that was transporting them.

INVESTIGATE PERSON DOWN

El Camino Real, 2700 Block (12:28 p.m.)

Police were called to a man who was lying on the sidewalk halfway into the bushes.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

El Camino Real/Interstate 5 Freeway (12:14 p.m.)

A woman driving a van stalled out and was asking people for assistance. A caller who spotted the woman said “it looks like an ambush,” and asked her if she needed help. The caller asked her to pull over in a certain place. The caller said they were “former military” and that the situation did not “look legit.”

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL

Calle Contenta, 700 Block (10:20 a.m.)

A woman complained about a loud noise that sounded like machinery. The woman said she did not know if it was coming from inside or outside of the home, but she said it had been going on from 7 a.m.-10 p.m. for the last 10 days.

BATTERY REPORT

Calle Dulcinea, 800 Block (9:41 a.m.)

The caller’s 10-year-old son was reportedly battered the night prior.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar, 200 Block (9:01 a.m.)

A man was camped out on the steps of a business and yelling at passersby.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Via Blanco, 2800 Block (8:13 a.m.)

Police were called to two people sitting in a white Nissan parked in front of the mailboxes for a few hours. The caller had never seen them before but said it appeared as though they were doing drugs.

Saturday, March 4

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

Avenida Pico, 800 Block (11:37 p.m.)

Police were called for a young man having a hard time standing up. The young man was believed to be in his late teens and had a beer in his back pocket.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

0 Block, Calle de la Luna (10:30 p.m.)

The caller said minors were partying without their parents.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (5:18 p.m.)

People were seen throwing rocks and shooting at birds with a slingshot.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (3:24 p.m.)

People were seen lighting a fire.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Escalones, 100 Block (9:08 a.m.)

There was a person restrained from the home who should not be inside, a caller said.

DISTURBANCE-FAMILY DISPUTE

Avenida Junipero, 100 Block (9:05 a.m.)

A man said his “estranged” wife was trying to take items from the residence.

FOUND PROPTERY

Corona Lane, 100 Block (8:05 a.m.)

A man said he found a pipe for smoking drugs, a hat and a sweatshirt in front of his residence.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

Calle de los Arboles, 1000 Block (3:48 a.m.)

A man was getting ready to start a green Ford but noticed a large amount of marijuana in the back.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 700 Block (2:06 a.m.)

A man kicked the caller’s ATM and then started smoking inside the restaurant.

DISTURBANCE

El Oriente, 100 Block (1 a.m.)

A woman in a silver Chevy said her ex-boyfriend jumped on her car and broke her window.

Friday, March 3

KEEP THE PEACE

Buena Vista, 1000 Block (10:06 p.m.)

A man wanted to talk about his “bro.”

DISTURBANCE

Avenida San Pablo/Avenida Acapulco (10:03 p.m.)

Police were called to two carloads of people drinking and being loud.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Montana del Sol/Camino Vera Cruz (9:52 p.m.)

A man was sitting in the open trunk of a Toyota.

DRUNK DRIVING

Avenida Pico/El Camino Real (9:39 p.m.)

Police were called to a drunk driver who was speeding, tailgating drivers and running vehicles off the road.

PEDESTRIAN CHECK

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (9:24 p.m.)

A person was acting erratic while walking up and down the street.

DISTURBANCE

Camino de los Mares/Camino de Estrella (8:12 p.m.)

There was a fight between two people that started inside and then continued outside.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

Avenida Victoria, 500 Block (7:53 p.m.)

A woman said she interrupted a car burglary and the suspects fled.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Miramar, 200 Block (6:25 p.m.)

A man was looking into windows. The caller said he was in his late 30s, wearing khaki shorts, barefoot, and with a pit bull.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Amistad, 100 Block (4:36 p.m.)

Police were called to a child bouncing a ball and making noise. The brother of the caller was asking him to be quiet.

Thursday, March 2

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Algodon/100 Block (11:43 p.m.)

The caller said people were going in and out of the business doing drugs inside.

DISTURBANCE

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (7:03 p.m.)

A man and a woman were reportedly doing heroin in the restroom.