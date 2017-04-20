SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Asks Police to Cut Wires to Church’s Errant Burglary Alarm

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, April 17

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (10:55 a.m.)

A woman at the bus stop was yelling and “scaring children,” the caller said. The woman was wearing a flowered halter top and blue jeans and had a cart and bag.

FOUND PROPERTY

Avenida Pico, 500 Block (9:25 a.m.)

A woman said she found a black box with money, papers and a glass pipe.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Plaza Estival, 400 Block (8:12 a.m.)

A man banged on the caller’s door and demanded to be let in to use the phone. When the caller denied the request, the man got into a red SUV and drove off.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Montalvo/Avenida Calafia (6:23 a.m.)

Police were called to a man, possibly drunk, trying to climb into a large black or blue Chevrolet with “tons of junk in the bed” and damage to its front.

BURGLARY ALARM-AUDIBLE

Calle Frontera, 2600 Block (12:10 a.m.)

A man said a church’s burglary alarm has been going off for hours and that this happens every night. Dispatchers told the man police officers cannot cut the wires to the alarm, and they suggested he call the church when it is open, but he refused.

Sunday, April 16

PETTY THEFT REPORT

Calle de los Molinos/Avenida de la Estrella (11:34 a.m.)

A woman said her bicycle was stolen on Friday, and she found it online being sold on Craigslist.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Via Mantaraya, 2000 Block (9:32 a.m.)

A woman said she had been receiving threatening phone calls from a suspect in a previous case.

VANDALISM REPORT

Paseo Gallita, 3200 Block (9:30 a.m.)

A woman said she suspected her neighbor of throwing a flower pot at her property. She did not know when the incident occurred.

Saturday, April 15

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida San Pablo/Avenida Acapulco (2:37 a.m.)

Police were called for “loud people” inside a white SUV.

Friday, April 14

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (8:53 a.m.)

A man said a customer threw a license plate at his employee the night prior.

FOLLOW UP REPORT

Camino de los Mares/Camino Vera Cruz (8:44 a.m.)

A caller said there was a school bus parked on the street. Police informed the caller that the bus belonged to a resident who “moves it around.”

Thursday, April 13

SCHOOL LOCKDOWN

Calle Sarmentoso, 1200 Block (10:06 a.m.)

Bernice Ayer Middle School was on lockdown after officials received a threatening voicemail, police said. Lt. Lane Lagaret, public information officer for OCSD, said the school received a “basic threat” on their voicemail and they were concerned. Around 10:30 a.m., OCSD announced the school lifted the lockdown but deputies were still investigating. While the school was on lockdown, Lagaret said deputies were investigating the call and hoped to get a phone number from it. He wasn’t able to confirm what time the school officiated the security measure. OCSD is still investigating the matter.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real/Mariposa (8:55 a.m.)

A man was yelling loudly and banging on random objects.

Wednesday, April 12

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar/Ola Vista (9:46 p.m.)

Police were called to an alleyway where a man, described as “skinny with hair sticking out everywhere,” was yelling and scaring people.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino de los Mares/Calle Agua (7:10 p.m.)

Police were called to a man who was walking “very fast” and it appeared he was holding something.