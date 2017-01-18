SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Claims Ride-Share Driver Left Him in San Juan Capistrano

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, January 16

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (5:57 p.m.)

Police were called about a woman yelling about killing people.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 3900 Block (8:33 a.m.)

Someone was reportedly insulting customers and asking for sexual intercourse.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 500 Block (6:18 a.m.)

Someone was banging on the front door and shouting profanities.

Sunday, January 15

DISTURBANCE

Camino Vera Cruz/Colina Rodante (10:56 a.m.)

In the clubhouse area, numerous people were drinking, and it looked as if they were going to fight.



DRUNK IN CAR

Canada, 100 Block (4:56 p.m.)

A drunken man was passed out in the driver’s seat.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Granada, 400 Block (3:33 a.m.)

A woman said someone was trying to get in her front door. She said the person was trying different keys to open the lock.

WELFARE CHECK

Avenida Pelayo, 200 Block (3:01 a.m.)

The caller said he took an Uber ride and was left in San Juan Capistrano after he asked to get out to use the bathroom. When he returned, he said the Uber ride was gone. The man was “extremely drunk” and didn’t know where his friend went. He was able to eventually figure out directions from officers.

Saturday, January 14

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Via Zapata, 100 Block (10:54 p.m.)

The caller said there was a loud, out-of-control party with drunken minors vomiting in the street and driving drunk.

PATROL CHECK

W. Avenida Palizada/Ola Vista (9:26 p.m.)

The caller hear two loud explosions in the area and did not think they were from Camp Pendleton.

PATROL CHECK

Plaza a la Playa, 2300 Block (8:15 p.m.)

A man said two people were down on the train tracks near his location. The two people had flashlights, and then the man said a loud crashing noise was heard, but the train continued. The man thought they put something on the tracks.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 2200 Block (5:06 p.m.)

Police were called to the Hotel Miramar San Clemente for a man who was yelling and flipping people off.

Friday, January 13

DISTURBANCE

Penasco, 2800 Block (9:04 p.m.)

Police were called to a report of juveniles throwing water balloons at cars.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL

El Camino Real, 1500 Block (6:18 a.m.)

The caller said a “loud pounding sound” could be heard coming from the gym.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Cabrillo, 100 Block (3 a.m.)

Police were called to a man throwing things and screaming.