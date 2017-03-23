SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Confronts Pedestrian at San Clemente Pier

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, March 20

CITIZEN ASSIST

Camino de Estrella, 500 Block (11:42 a.m.)

A woman said someone was hacking into her cell phone. Dispatchers thought she sounded as though she was on drugs, but she said she doesn’t do drugs. Dispatchers said she sounded “very erratic,” talking about not having children and that there was a “man inside her phone.”

KEEP THE PEACE

Via Amapola, 2800 Block (10:58 a.m.)

A man said his neighbor was reaching through the fence and cutting his foliage.

Sunday, March 19

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Palizada/El Camino Real (5:25 p.m.)

A man was seen rolling a marijuana smoking device, or “joint.”

ILLEGAL PEDDLING

Avenida Presidio/Avenida de la Estrella (12:43 p.m.)

Police were called to a man who was asking for money by the I-5 onramp. The caller was concerned because the man had an open leg wound.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

Calle Iglesia/Calle del Cerro (9:50 a.m.)

Police were called to a tan SUV with doors that were left open all morning.

INVESTIGATE PERSON DOWN

El Camino Real, 200 Block (1:18 a.m.)

Police were called to a man who was kicked out of one of the bars and hit his head.

Saturday, March 18

HIT-AND-RUN MISDEMEANOR

Las Posas/Camino Vera Cruz (10:56 p.m.)

A woman said a juvenile on a motorized scooter ran into her vehicle and fled the scene.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCE

Avenida Del Mar, 200 Block (6:52 p.m.)

The caller reported a man wearing face paint, sunglasses and a black suit walked into the restaurant and ordered a drink. The caller recalled he had his hand in his pocket.

Friday, March 17

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (11:44 p.m.)

A man said he was trying to use the restroom at the Pier, but a man approached him and told him to leave and not go back. The caller said he wanted police to talk with the man.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real/Avenida Mateo (10:10 p.m.)

Police were called to a man yelling at people in the street.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico/Avenida La Pata (11:44 p.m.)

An Uber driver dropped a man and a woman off at their home and they were in a physical fight.



WELFARE CHECK

Via Montego, 200 Block (12:46 a.m.)

Police were called to a gold Cadillac sedan with unknown license plates. A man was reportedly passed out in the driver’s seat.

Thursday, March 16

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Manera Ventosa, 1400 Block (9:48 p.m.)

A woman said she was frightened by an unknown man who was knocking on her door, asking if someone named “Cat” lived there.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Algodon, 100 Block (9:11 p.m.)

On a second call to police, a man said he was punched in the ribs by his roommates after deputies left his residence.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (8:51 p.m.)

Police were called to a white RV in the area. The caller said the people were throwing “items” into the storm sewer.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Sarmentoso, 1200 Block (7:20 p.m.)

Police were called to the bathrooms near the baseball fields for a man and a woman in a stall with a briefcase.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Algodon, 100 Block (8:07 p.m.)

A woman said her roommate was banging on doors and walls, threatening to kill her.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Algodon, 100 Block (5 p.m.)

A woman driving a gray Nissan told the caller that she was “running from Child Protective Services” and took off. The caller said she was driving drunk.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Cabrillo/Avenida Palizada (4:10 p.m.)

A woman was “going crazy,” the caller said, trying to hit people who walked by her.

WELFARE CHECK

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (1:53 a.m.)

The caller said a man had been at the gas pumps for almost two hours.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real/Marquita (12:58 a.m.)

A man was throwing newspapers in front of the business.

Wednesday, March 15

DISTURBANCE

Avenida San Fernando, 100 Block (7:03 p.m.)

The caller said a man was sitting inside a gray Nissan, screaming and blocking traffic lanes.

WELFARE CHECK

Avenida Presidio/El Camino Real (3:05 p.m.)

A man was seen hitting himself and walking across the intersection while throwing items at vehicles.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (11:03 p.m.)

Two men in a “newer” Ford were trying to sell televisions.

Tuesday, March 14

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle del Cerro, 1000 Block (11:18 p.m.)

The caller said people were seen drilling through a lock.