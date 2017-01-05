SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Dances Around, Allegedly Pretends to Shoot at People with His Fingers

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Sunday, January 1

PETTY THEFT



El Camino Real, 500 Block (2:36 a.m.)

A man ran into the store and soon thereafter left with a bottle of wine.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Puente, 600 Block (2:29 a.m.)

Police were called to a man wandering around the courtyard, knocking on doors and “not making any sense.”

KEEP THE PEACE

Calle Amistad, 100 Block (2:01 a.m.)

A man said his roommate and the roommate’s girlfriend were drunk and pounding on his bedroom door.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 100 Block (1:30 a.m.)

About 10 people were in a physical altercation.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 3300 Block (12:59 a.m.)

A call was transferred to dispatchers with a “hysterical woman” saying, “He just beat the crap out of his wife.”

Saturday, December 31

UNKNOWN TROUBLE

El Camino Real/Avenida Palizada (11:04 p.m.)

Police were called to a man trying to punch out the front glass of a building. The man was wearing a yellow poncho.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 700 Block (3:05 a.m.)

Police were called to reports of a drunk man fighting 10 other people. The caller said the drunk man was wearing a Hawaiian shirt.

Friday, December 30

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Alcazar, 1300 Block (7:48 p.m.)

A caller said at least three people in a black Toyota were doing drugs. The caller said this was probably happening because the car’s windows were fogged up and lighters were seen.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Loma Lane, 100 Block (2:14 p.m.)

Police were called to a blond-haired man wearing shorts and a T-shirt, dancing and pretending to shoot people with his fingers.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (1:50 p.m.)

A woman said guests at the location did not pay and ran out the door earlier that day. When staff members checked their room, they found receipts for gift cards, clothing and “go phones,” which the caller said seemed suspicious.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Monterey Lane, 400 Block (12:23 a.m.)

A caller said a man was on their porch and was refusing to leave. The man on the porch had a blanket over his head and was grunting and would not talk to the caller.

Thursday, December 29

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Divino, 700 Block (9:38 p.m.)

A woman said she found cremated human remains.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Toledo, 1200 Block (9:07 p.m.)

An “irate” woman was upset that the air conditioner at an alleged sober living home sounded like a 747 (airplane) that is 15 feet from her bedroom window. The caller did not give further information.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real/Avenida Del Mar (4:53 p.m.)

A concerned passerby said two girls were on the roof of the Baskin Robbins taking selfies and that there “must be some laws against that.”

Wednesday, December 28

VANDALISM REPORT

Corto Lane, 400 Block (11:30 a.m.)

A woman said there had been theft and damage done to her landscaping.

Tuesday, December 27

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Victoria, 200 Block (8:11 p.m.)

A woman said she went through her “estranged husband’s” property and seized his marijuana.

Monday, December 26

TRAFFIC HAZARD

Avenida Vista Hermosa, 900 Block (3:19 p.m.)

A large Christmas tree was in the middle of Avenida Vista Hermosa.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

Camino De Estrella/Camino Mira Costa (11:26 a.m.)

Police were called to the preschool.

Sunday, December 25

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

Calle Las Bolas, 1600 Block (8 p.m.)

A drunken man passed out in the driveway of the location.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, Avenida Pico (5:46 p.m.)

Police were called to a man who was throwing rocks.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (2:37 a.m.)

The caller’s male friend jumped off the Pier and the caller could not find him. He was eventually located.

Saturday, December 24

DISTURBANCE

Via Pico Plaza, 100 Block (11:40 p.m.)

A woman was crying and saying her boyfriend was going to take her baby and her car.

PATROL CHECK

Avenida Valencia, 100 Block (10:16 p.m.)

A caller requested a police check at the residence for possible large drug deals taking place. The people who were standing in front of the residence went back inside after the caller contacted police.

HIT-AND-RUN MISDEMEANOR

Avenida Vista Hermosa, 100 Block (9 p.m.)

A man at a customer service location said a driver hit the gate on the property, which swung open and hit a light pole, exposing the pole’s wires.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar, 100 Block (4:15 p.m.)

A man wearing a black jacket and tan pants and carrying a big, red bag was shaking the windows of the business and scaring the employees.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Calle Del Cerro, 1000 Block (12:40 a.m.)

A caller said loud metal music and the sound of objects being smashed could be heard.

Friday, December 23

CITIZEN ASSIST

Calle Los Olivos, 700 Block (4:25 p.m.)

A woman said her neighbor harassed her with a pit bull a couple days prior.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real/Marquita (12:31 a.m.)

Police were called to a report of six plastic bags with unknown contents. The caller was concerned because a man who they thought looked homeless was walking around the building.

Thursday, December 22

CITIZEN ASSIST

Call Patricia, 100 Block (5:21 p.m.)

A woman said her friend’s boyfriend was high on methamphetamines and leaving threatening text messages.

BATTERY REPORT

El Camino Real/Avenida San Luis Rey (5:31 p.m.)

A man came up behind a woman and slapped her hard on her buttocks. The caller tried chasing the man but lost sight of him around Avenida Del Presidente.

STOLEN VEHICLE

El Camino Real, 300 Block (12:22 a.m.)

A man called about a brown Kia. The caller said he was drunk and wanted to tell police officers he was not planning to drive intoxicated.

Wednesday, December 21

CITIZEN ASSIST

Via Lado, 2700 Block (5:16 p.m.)

The caller had just bought a phone off eBay and was told by Sprint it was stolen after he tried to activate it.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Aquamarina, 2400 Block (5:11 p.m.)

A woman said her neighbor was spraying her windows with a garden hose and used swear words when she confronted him about it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Cordoba, 100 Block (3:47 p.m.)

A few people were crouched in the bushes and allegedly dealing drugs.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

El Camino Real, 500 Block (1:01 p.m.)

The person was “somewhat passed out.”