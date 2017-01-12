All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, January 9

VANDALISM REPORT

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (12:22 p.m.)

Someone kicked a display counter and damaged it.

VANDALISM REPORT

Avenida Santa Margarita, 300 Block (12:12 p.m.)

Someone had spray-painted the residence.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Hidalgo, 600 Block (6:19 a.m.)

A caller reported a burned or melted mark on their vehicle’s passenger-side window.

DISTURBANCE-MECHANICAL

Via Arboleda, 2700 Block (12:17 a.m.)

The caller said a loud drill could be heard.

Sunday, January 8

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Paseo De Cristobal, 300 Block (5:16 p.m.)

People were seen lighting a Christmas tree on fire on the beach.

DISTURBANCE

Via Cascadita/Via Montego (4:08 p.m.)

Juveniles were seen skateboarding on the roof of the location.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Via Turqueza, 2400 Block (12:52 p.m.)

A group of juveniles was seen with airsoft rifles.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

Via Pico Plaza, 0 Block (9:41 a.m.)

The driver’s-side door to a car was open but no one was inside.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Calle Saluda, 300 Block (9:06 a.m.)

A caller reported graffiti on the walls of the men’s restroom.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 300 Block (6:48 a.m.)

A person was seen loitering and randomly screaming.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 300 Block (5:40 a.m.)

A man was seen talking to himself and rocking back and forth.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Via Sonrisa, 0 Block (2:38 a.m.)

Police were called to the Cabrillo Playhouse for an open door, but the caller did not see anyone in the area.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Via Sonrisa, 0 Block (2:20 a.m.)

Police were called to three men walking down the middle of the street carrying a trash can and walking up to doors.

Saturday, January 7

DRUNK DRIVING

El Camino Real/Avenida Pico (11:42 p.m.)

Police were called to a report of a drunk driver who was following the caller and trying to start a confrontation. The man was driving a gray Dodge truck, and had long brown hair and a goatee.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS

Ola Vista, 500 Block (11:31 p.m.)

A man said two people broke a tenant’s window and left in a silver Toyota Corolla.

DISTURBANCE

Vina Vial, 3000 Block (10:06 p.m.)

Police were called to people in the front yard of a “rehab house” smoking drugs. The caller said the smell was so strong that it was bothering them.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (9:40 p.m.)

A patrol check was conducted for a couple who were seen injecting an unknown substance into themselves with needles.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Jade, 2500 Block (8 p.m.)

Police were called to a man seen running away. The caller said they could hear a dog barking two houses from where the man was seen.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Amistad, 100 Block (7:43 p.m.)

A woman said a man dressed in a gorilla suit was constantly ringing her doorbell. When she answered the door, the man growled at her.

DRUNK IN PUBLIC

Plaza Estival, 300 Block (5:25 p.m.)

A woman said her neighbor was drunk and was at her door screaming profanities.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 200 Block (1:50 a.m.)

A “suspicious” informant was slurring their words as they told police a woman was assaulted in front of the bar.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

El Camino Real/Avenida Barcelona (12:43 a.m.)

Orange County Fire Authority called for assistance regarding two palm trees that were engulfed in flames.

Friday, January 6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino Vera Cruz/Calle Sarmentoso (11:35 p.m.)

Police were called to five to 10 juveniles who were seen putting glass in the middle of the street and watching vehicles run over it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Calle Puente, 1100 Block (10:33 p.m.)

Police were called to a motorhome after a caller said a man living in it was throwing trash into the street and urinating out the door.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Via Espiritu/Via Villagio (9:58 a.m.)

Police were called to two men trying to open vehicle door handles and shining flashlights into the vehicles. The men were described as in their 20s and carrying skateboards.

PATROL CHECK

Avenida Palizada/Avenida De La Estrella (6:17 p.m.)

Police were called to people throwing eggs at vehicles.

DISTURBANCE

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (4:48 p.m.)

A man in his 40s was outside screaming and customers of the business said they were afraid to leave.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 500 Block (12:35 p.m.)

The caller said “A bunch of homeless (people were) outside smoking weed.”

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida San Gabriel, 100 Block (2:16 a.m.)

A drunk person was passed out in front of the caller’s door.

Thursday, January 5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 200 Block (8:45 p.m.)

A man—possibly drunk, on drugs or with mental health issues—was seen dancing in the middle of a crosswalk.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino Rocoso, 5900 Block (5:57 p.m.)

Police were called to a man going door to door asking for money for the Veterans Administration without showing credentials.

Wednesday, January 4

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Del Mar/Ola Vista (11:31 p.m.)

Police were called for a silver Hyundai that was slowly following someone who was walking along the street. The caller said they thought it was suspicious. The driver put on his right blinker and then turned left.

DISTURBANCE

Boca De La Playa/Avenida Pico (10:08 p.m.)

The caller said some people had set up camp underneath the lifeguard tower.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Cordoba, 300 Block (9:03 p.m.)

A woman said a house she could see was vacant, but there was someone with a flashlight in the bushes on the side of the house.

DISTURBANCE

Camino De Los Mares/Calle Agua (8:33 p.m.)

Police were called to a “vape shop” and movie theater for two juveniles that were allegedly loitering and using “bad language.”

PETTY THEFT REPORT

0 Block, Via Oviendo (7:54 p.m.)

A man said his 13-year-old son had a party at the house the day prior and a “bunch of items” were stolen.

FOUND PROPERTY

Via Cascadita, 2700 Block (4:53 p.m.)

A man called and said he found four $100 bills.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Del Reposo, 100 Block (5:56 a.m.)

A man attempted to steal a motorized scooter.

Tuesday, January 3

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

El Camino Real, 2400 Block (6:48 p.m.)

A customer tried to pay using a fake $20 bill.