SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Under Pier with Stick Reported

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Sunday, February 19

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Acapulco/Avenida San Pablo (9:03 p.m.)

People were outside of the vehicle and partying in the street.

DISTURBANCE

Camino De Los Mares, 600 Block (7:25 p.m.)

Someone was sleeping in the middle of the grocery store.

DISTURBANCE

Corte Merlango, 2400 Block (2:50 p.m.)

Juveniles were seen jumping from a roof into the swimming pool.

Saturday, February 18

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico/Avenida La Pata (8:05 p.m.)

Police were called to reports of an underage boy asking people to buy him alcohol.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (5:30 p.m.)

A woman was urinating on a customer’s car.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 2200 Block (12:14 p.m.)

A woman said the peep hole on her hotel room door had been reversed, and the hotel staff was looking into her room while she was changing.

Friday, February 17

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE



Avenida Pico, 800 Block (10:31 p.m.)

Police were called regarding a van that has been parking at the store just before it closes. The caller said the person driving the car has been watching employees leave for the past few weeks.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Palizada/El Camino Real (6:33 p.m.)

A patrol check was conducted for two people in a parking lot wearing dark hoodies and smoking heroin.

WELFARE CHECK

Via Sonrisa, 0 Block (1:37 p.m.)

A man was outside the caller’s house saying someone was trying to kill him.

DISTURBANCE

Camino De Los Mares/Calle Agua (7:57 a.m.)

A woman was seen throwing chairs and trash into the roadway.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Albergar, 0 Block (3:31 a.m.)

A woman said she could hear someone walking in her backyard.

Thursday, February 16

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

Mira Del Norte, 100 Block (11:09 a.m.)

An “elderly” man was yelling for help inside the location. The caller said it was possibly a forced entry.

CITIZEN ASSIST

El Camino Real, 3900 Block (12:39 a.m.)

A woman was lying in the street.

Wednesday, February 15

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Amistad, 100 Block (11:43 p.m.)

The caller said an unknown number of people were smoking meth.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTACES

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (9:51 p.m.)

Police were called for a man under the Pier who had a stick.