SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man on Probation, Driving with Suspended License Arrested with Open Container of Marijuana

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times



Monday, May 8

DISTURBANCE

Mariposa, 100 Block (3:33 p.m.)

Police were called to a man in a wheelchair who was going into people’s driveways. The caller said a neighbor chased the man away, but then he moved himself to the middle of the street.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Magdalena, 100 Block (2:56 p.m.)

Police were called to a man described as having long hair, wearing round sunglasses possibly doing drugs because he was “sniffling a lot and acting weird” while sitting on the toilet. The post did not mention how the caller knew the man was on the toilet.

Sunday, May 7

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

El Camino Real, 900 Block (3:04 p.m.)

The roof of a business caved in, likely due to the heavy rain on Sunday. Orange County Fire Authority responded, but no one appeared to be trapped inside.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (2:40 a.m.)

At the Fisherman’s Restaurant, police were called to a suspicious man who was “talking about gangs and shootings…” The caller said the man was wearing a blue bandana on his head, and that he had just been kicked out by staff for an unidentified reason.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Marquita, 100 Block (1:45 a.m.)

A woman said she did not believe dispatchers when she was told officers made contact with a man in the area and there were no signs of any shots fired. The woman requested to speak directly to a deputy.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 200 Block (12:42 a.m.)

A “large street brawl” was reported in front of the bars. The caller said they saw several people hit and fall to the ground.

Saturday, May 6

BRANDISHING A WEAPON

Avenida Montalvo/Avenida Lobeiro (5:55 p.m.)

Police were called to a 50-year-old man who had a weapon in his pocket. The caller was uncooperative and said the man also had a dog off its leash and that he had a knife and was going to hurt him.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 2000 Block (3:14 p.m.)

A woman who was uncooperative with dispatchers said her “meth-head boyfriend” would not give her money back.

Friday, May 5

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 300 Block

Police were called to Pizza Port, where a man was screaming and throwing items around. About 10 customers helped remove the man from the location.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria/El Camino (7:26 a.m.)

A woman said she had been drugged several times in one week.

Thursday, May 4

TRAFFIC STOP

El Camino Real, 200 Block (12:48 a.m.)

A driver, who was on probation and driving with a suspended driver’s license with a “search/seizure revocation” status, was in possession of three bags of meth and one meth pipe. The driver was cited for at least four violations and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.