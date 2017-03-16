All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.



San Clemente Times

Monday, March 13

BIKE STOP

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (1:44 a.m.)

A bicyclist was stopped and had a meth pipe with residue on it. The cyclist was cited for possession of paraphernalia.

Sunday, March 12

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pelayo/Avenida Aragon (11:46 p.m.)

The caller said someone was singing too loudly.

DISTURBANCE

0 Block (5:08 p.m.)

Juveniles were seen throwing rocks and balloons at pedestrians.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Escalones, 100 Block (3:17 p.m.)

A man jumped over the caller’s balcony who said he was being chased.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 1800 Block (1:35 p.m.)

The caller said a man was being verbally aggressive with employees and customers.

MUNICIPAL CODE VIOLATIONS

Canada, 200 Block (1 p.m.)

Police were called to reports of someone draining the contents of their washing machine into the street.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (10:59 a.m.)

A man said two other men were loading a street light into the back of a truck. However, because it was Sunday, the caller said he didn’t think anyone would be working, so he assumed they were stealing it.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 500 Block (9:06 a.m.)

A woman at a restaurant was screaming at customers that someone stole her phone. The caller said she went into the women’s restroom, and that she might be on drugs.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 500 Block (9:01 a.m.)

Someone threw coffee on the counter then walked outside.

DISTURBANCE

Bonanza, 2900 Block (3:46 a.m.)

A woman said an unknown person was banging on her door, ringing the doorbell and leaving before she could open the door, but she couldn’t see anyone.

GRAND THEFT

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (3:36 a.m.)

A woman said she spoke with her neighbors when they were having a verbal argument, but that diamonds went missing from her purse in the time she was speaking with them.

Saturday, March 11

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Calle Amistad, 100 Block (8:16 p.m.)

The caller said “loud ghetto music” was heard at the location.

DRUNK DRIVING

Camino de Estrella, I-5 Freeway (8:12 p.m.)

A man exited a white Ford Expedition and was stumbling, unable to stand on his own.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

I-5 Freeway/Avenida Pico (4:44 p.m.)

Police were called to a man skateboarding on the roof of an abandoned building.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (3:50 p.m.)

A man was jumping in front of cars.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 300 Block (11:30 a.m.)

A man locked himself in the bathroom and there was feces all over the floor. The man was incoherent when officers tried to make contact with him.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Salvador/Avenida San Pablo (8:18 a.m.)

Someone was shooting at birds with a BB gun.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida San Pablo, 100 Block (6:27 a.m.)

Someone was yelling about spitting.

Friday, March 10

FOLLOW-UP REPORT

La Ronda, 100 Block (9:58 p.m.)

A woman said her husband was in a verbal argument with “gang members.”

DISTURBANCE

Avenida de la Estrella, 100 Block (9:27 p.m.)

Police were called to teens who egged several cars.

DRUNK DRIVING

E. Avenida Palizada/Avenida de la Estrella (9:24 p.m.)

A man in a white truck was seen stumbling to his vehicle.

911 HANGUP-WIRELESS

Avenida Junipero, 0 Block (7:46 p.m.)

The caller was mumbling and asked for the “desk to hold on,” and then the line was disconnected.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Lobina, 2300 Block (5:46 p.m.)

A man said two juveniles were trying to pry open a screen door.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Puente, 1100 Block (5:03 p.m.)

A man was walking around a school yelling at people, and the caller said he appeared to be drunk.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Serra, 200 Block (1:23 p.m.)

Police walked around the caller’s home and tried to enter, as the homeowner had a suspect detained.

Thursday, March 9

DISTURBANCE

La Paloma, 200 Block (8:16 p.m.)

A woman said she could hear a man yelling and throwing things.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (6:14 p.m.)

A man was yelling at people and getting in their faces.

VANDALISM IN PROGRESS

Camino de los Mares/Camino Vera Cruz (5:38 p.m.)

The caller said two people were inside a storm drain and it looked as if they were up to mischief.

WELFARE CHECK

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (4:25 p.m.)

A man was seen inside the beach club hitting himself.

Wednesday, March 8

PROWLER

Via Toluca, 100 Block (8:26 p.m.)

A woman said she heard a “loud rattling” sound outside her home.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Calle Puente, 1100 Block (4:09 p.m.)

Police were called to a black Honda Accord with people doing drugs inside.

TRESPASSING

El Camino Real, 300 Block (3:41 p.m.)

The caller had a camera on the property and saw a man with long hair and a beard in the upper level garage.

Bomb Squad Removes Live Grenade from San Clemente Business

By Eric Heinz

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad removed a live grenade from a local tattoo business, located on the 100 block of Avenida Victoria, on Wednesday, March 8.

A customer called police after seeing the device and thinking it might have been real.

At about 4:30 p.m. on March 8, the bomb squad determined the device was real and took it to be destroyed, Lt. Lane Lagaret said.

No arrests or citations were made in the incident, and no injuries were reported. Lagaret said the grenade was being used as decoration inside the shop.