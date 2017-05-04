SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Man Strikes Out with Random Marriage Proposals Around Neighborhood

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, May 1

KEEP THE PEACE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (11:33 a.m.)

A woman said she could not pay for her taxi ride, so the driver would not return her credit cards.

Sunday, April 30

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (2:42 a.m.)

The caller said people were loud on a balcony with the lights on.

Saturday, April 29

CITIZEN ASSIST

Via Regalo, 0 Block (11:08 p.m.)

A man said he caught two men, described to be in their 20s, stealing his children’s soccer goal. The caller yelled at them, and they brought it back.

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Camino Bucanero, 2400 Block (10:37 p.m.)

The caller reported an “out-of-control party” that had been taking place for four nights because the host’s parents were in Europe.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Pico/Avenida La Pata (9:12 p.m.)

A female Payless Shoes employee called police about a man who was watching her through the store window. The woman was described as “extremely irate” after dispatchers said they did not know her location, and she became verbally argumentative when they asked for it.

Friday, April 28

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Vista Hermosa, 900 Block (8:20 p.m.)

A man in a dark blue Dodge Ram was driving on the grass field next to soccer field No. 6. The caller said the manager has told the driver not to drive on the field, but he kept doing it.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Camino de Estrella/I-5 Freeway (6:09 p.m.)

Police were called to the Sprouts parking lot where the windows of a silver Nissan Versa were covered up by either a towel or a plastic bag, the caller said, and there was music was “blaring from the vehicle.”



SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Vista Hermosa/Camino la Pedriza (5:12 p.m.)

A man was seen carrying a hammer inside of a sock while he pulled a rolling suitcase around.

Thursday, April 27

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Calle Campanero, 800 Block (6 p.m.)

A man said a suspicious man had been walking through his neighborhood for a few days asking women to marry him.

Wednesday, April 26

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 300 Block (8:29 p.m.)

A Starbucks employee said a man was digging in the trash cans at the locations. When the employee told the man to leave, he threw a water bottle at the employee and flipped over a table.

FOLLOW-UP REPORT

Camino de Estrella, 500 Block (8:58 a.m.)

A woman said she wanted to talk to a deputy about an elderly woman who sits at the bank all day. The police had responded to this before. The dispatcher said the woman was in good health and does not meet a mental health threshold to remove her.