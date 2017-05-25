All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Monday, May 22

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (8:24 p.m.)

Someone was going in and out of Walmart and told the caller to “come outside.”

DRUNK DRIVING

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (2:43 p.m.)

A man in an orange Ford pickup truck was seen drinking alcohol and driving toward North Beach.

PETTY THEFT

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (2:30 p.m.)

A man was caught stealing wallets in the store. The line got disconnected before the caller could provide more details.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Cornelio, 100 Block (1:48 p.m.)

A man and a woman, who appeared to be in their 80s, were in an argument. The man was holding a beer bottle while sitting in the back seat.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

El Camino Real, 1300 Block (1:09 p.m.)

A man said another man in the middle of the road on El Camino Real, wearing a mechanic’s shirt was carrying a crowbar and standing outside the caller’s vehicle. The man said he wasn’t sure if he was going to break into his vehicle.



Sunday, May 21

DISTURBANCE

Camino San Clemente/El Camino Real (7:08 p.m.)

People fishing on the beach were reportedly letting their litter “wash away in the waves.”

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico/Calle de los Molinos (4:09 p.m.)

A man was standing in front of the business screaming and yelling at people.

DISTURBANCE

Marquita, 200 Block (4:20 a.m.)

A patrol check was conducted in a ravine for homeless people who were being loud and “getting out of control,” and this had been an ongoing issue, the caller said.

WELFARE CHECK

Avenida Barcelona/Ola Vista (12:29 a.m.)

Police were called to an apparently drunken woman wearing all black. The caller said the woman ran into their trashcans and went across the street and ran into a light pole and fell.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

Plaza Estival, 400 Block (1:14 a.m.)

The caller said they saw someone break into a vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (12:11 a.m.)

Police were called to a man in an all-black Ford Mustang with an interior light on. A man who called said they heard a conversation that included talking about guns and paraphernalia. The caller said the car had been parked there for 30 minutes, and when he shined a flashlight inside the man became argumentative.

Saturday, May 20

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico, 600 Block (11:22 p.m.)

A caller saw several juveniles laying in the bed of a truck in the McDonald’s parking lot. The caller said they were concerned because they may be driving around not wearing seatbelts.

PATROL CHECK

Paseo Luna, 0 Block (10:39 p.m.)

Police were called to three juveniles near the pool area who were urinating in the middle of the street. The caller said the young people were drunk and yelling at residents.



PROWLER

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (10:28 p.m.)

A woman said a man jumped on to her back patio and she could still hear movement in the backyard.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (10:13 p.m.)

A man and a woman in a Toyota Camry parked near the beach were allegedly “cooking up heroin,” the caller said. The caller said they saw them from a remote location and saw the woman holding paraphernalia.

DISTURBANCE

Via Pico Plaza, 0 Block (9:51 p.m.)

At Stuft Pizza, the caller said a man was inside the restroom refusing to leave. The caller said the man tried to lure a child into the restroom, but he did not provide any further details.

RECKLESS DRIVING

Calle del Cerro, Avenida La Pata (9:36 p.m.)

Police were called for the drivers of a motorcycle and a gold Honda Civic in a road rage incident. The motorcyclist continued to “jump off his bike and punch the windows of the Honda.” The two vehicles then sped up the road of Calle del Cerro.

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

Calle Puente, 800 Block (3:02 a.m.)

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly experiencing alcohol poisoning. Multiple people were talking on the phone and sounded either drunk or on drugs.

Friday, May 19

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Acebo Lane, 300 Block (9:06 p.m.)

Police responded to a loud party, where the son of the owner of the home said he invited several friends over, but someone had sent out a mass text and about 200 kids from high school showed up. The son who called said the party had gotten out of hand and gave police permission to enter the home and remove any unwelcome people.

Thursday, May 18

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Talega, 800 Block (9:43 p.m.)

A man at the Ralphs in Talega attempted to steal beer and returned to the same location. The man was possibly already drunk and dropped a 12-pack of beer.

STOLEN VEHICLE

El Camino Real, 1600 Block (9:34 p.m.)

At Ocean Auto Sales, a woman said the front door had been smashed open and a vehicle was stolen from the lot. The suspect was believed to be in his 30s, 5-foot-11, medium build, and was wearing a ski mask when he committed the crime. The car that was taken was a silver Ford Explorer.

WELFARE CHECK

Mariposa, 100 Block (6:03 p.m.)

A woman said she thought her neighbors were hitting their children and that a man inside the home was drunk. The woman said she saw him slap a child and the children were crying.

DISTURBANCE

Mariposa, 100 Block (5:58 p.m.)

A woman said a neighbor was breaking her possessions, stole her possessions and the neighbor’s “homeless boyfriend” who was living on the driveway in the backyard was argumentative and refused to leave.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Calle Tortuga/Calle Guijarro (1:49 p.m.)

Someone was flying a drone over the caller’s home while she was sunbathing, and she said it was creepy.

Wednesday, May 17

DISTURBANCE

Calle Redondel, 100 Block (6:29 p.m.)

Juveniles were on the patio throwing oranges at people on the street below.

Tuesday, May 16

ILLEGAL PARKED VEHICLE

Escalones/Calle Puente (5:02 p.m.)

The caller said a gray Honda was parked in a red zone, “Like they own that spot,” which had been an ongoing issue

DISTURBANCE

Marquita, 100 Block (3:55 p.m.)

A man in the alley was walking into traffic and blocking it for 30 minutes. The man was described to be in his 30s, wearing a black leather jacket and white socks, as well as a “radio in his face.”

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar, 200 Block (3:36 p.m.)

A woman said her friend’s vehicle was blocked by another man’s vehicle. The man blocking the woman’s friend didn’t believe he had a handicap placard, but she said he did.