All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

Monday, February 6

VANDALISM REPORT

Calle De Los Molinos, 100 Block (5:21 a.m.)

A woman reported two broken windows.

Sunday, February 5

DISTURBANCE

La Ronda, 100 Block (5:55 p.m.)

Someone reported loud kicking and stomping.

DISTURBANCE

0 Block, Via Colorso (5:14 p.m.)

A woman said her daughter took a phone from her husband.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Sacramento, 1500 Block (4:31 p.m.)

Someone reported a “loud Super Bowl” party.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

La Rambla, 300 Block (4:20 p.m.)

A group of men were reportedly digging in the side of a cliff.

DISTURBANCE

Camino Capistrano, 2800 Block (3:35 p.m.)

The caller said a neighbor kicked something on their porch and broke it.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 600 Block (12:25 p.m.)

The caller’s daughter was making a scene after her driving privileges were taken away.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Cazador Lane, 300 Block (8:58 a.m.)

Someone was reportedly setting up camp in Trafalgar Canyon.

PETTY THEFT

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (2:10 a.m.)

People stole beer from the location.

Saturday, February 4

DISTURBANCE

Calle Puente/Escalones (9:27 p.m.)

Police were called to someone setting up a sound system on their front lawn.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 300 Block (12:15 p.m.)

A man was on a patio and yelling at customers.

DISTURBANCE-FAMILY DISPUTE

Avenida Cabrillo, 300 Block (11:13 a.m.)

Officers were told there were incidents of “slapping, running, screaming and banging on walls.”

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (10:32 a.m.)

Someone was smoking “something on foil.”

Friday, February 3

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Vista Montana, 100 Block (7:06 p.m.)

A woman said a man was in the store posing as an employee.

PETTY THEFT

El Camino Real, 400 Block (2:30 p.m.)

Someone known to the area stole a pair of underwear.

Thursday, February 2

PETTY THEFT

El Camino Real, 2300 Block (11:49 p.m.)

A man tried to hit the caller and then stole some ice cream.

DISTURBANCE

Camino De Los Mares, Estrella (3:06 a.m.)

A woman refused to leave and was yelling profanities at the caller.

Wednesday, February 1

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Del Poniente, 100 Block (6:48 p.m.)

A man said his neighbor was growing more than six marijuana plants in his garage.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (6:13 p.m.)

A man was shopping and looking at a receipt. The caller thought the man would try to return new merchandise.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Pico/Camino Vera Cruz (3:02 p.m.)

Police were called to the back of the location, where an unknown number of people were reportedly doing drugs in a minivan.

BURGLARY REPORT

Boca Del Canon, 300 Block (2:32 p.m.)

A woman said someone entered her house through the doggie door and disconnected her television on Sunday, Jan. 29.