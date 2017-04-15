SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Woman Says Man Snuck onto Her Property Wearing Only a Towel

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.



San Clemente Times

Tuesday, April 11

DISTURBANCE-MUSIC OR PARTY

Avenida Mateo, 100 Block (3:21 a.m.)

Loud music and people in the street were reported.

Monday, April 10

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Pico/El Camino Real (10:32 p.m.)

Someone was seen loitering near a portable restroom.



DISTURBANCE

Canada, 200 Block (12:37 a.m.)

The caller’s roommate was drunk and banging on the door to get in.

ROBBERY REPORT

Avenida Presidio, 100 Block (10:44 a.m.)

A man said he was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night in San Clemente.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT-NON INJURY

W. Avenida Valencia/El Camino Real (9:46 a.m.)

The caller was involved in a traffic collision that was reportedly injury-free but caused major auto damage.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Camino de Estrella, 500 Block (8:44 a.m.)

Police were called to a man who looked like he was on drugs. The caller said he was staring at the door for five minutes, making the caller feel uncomfortable.

Sunday, April 9

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

Avenida Buena Ventura, 100 Block (12:25 p.m.)

Police were called to three men in a white, four-door sedan smoking marijuana.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Cabrillo, 100 Block (10:07 a.m.)

A woman said her neighbor threatened her with a machete because of “noise disturbance complaints.” It was unclear against whom the noise complaints had been filed.

FOLLOW-UP REPORT

Avenida Pico/El Camino Real (9:09 a.m.)

A man said he made a battery report on April 6, and the suspect who committed the battery was on the platform of the train station with some other people.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (7:21 a.m.)

A man with the “neighborhood watch” took a picture of a large, tan RV towing a gold-colored Jeep with Washington state license plates. The man said he was trying to document someone living in the RV, and a man inside of it started yelling and cursing at the neighborhood watchman. The caller sounded “agitated” to dispatchers.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (12:24 a.m.)

The caller said their neighbor was “possibly” assaulted.

Saturday, April 8

DISTURBANCE

0 Block (8:12 p.m.)

Police were called for several groups of juveniles in the clubhouse and pool area, drinking and being loud.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON

Paseo Flamenco, 3400 Block (11:51 a.m.)

A woman said a man was in the bushes behind her home wearing only a towel.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Loma Lane, 100 Block (10:30 a.m.)

A woman said her grandson took her vehicle without permission.

DISTURBANCE

Puerta del Sol, 1200 Block (8:16 a.m.)

A woman said a client at the business head-butted a staff member.

Friday, April 7

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (8:19 p.m.)

An “extremely rude” informant said her friend pushed her.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Del Mar/Ola Vista (8:04 p.m.)

A distraught man was walking around and banging on walls.

DISTURBANCE

Calle Guaymas/Camino Mira Costa (1:10 a.m.)

Police were called to three men who laid a shovel in the middle of the street, waiting for cars to run over it.

Thursday, April 6

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Estacion, 1700 Block (7:42 p.m.)

Police were called to the trailhead for a man swinging a sword.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Ramona, 100 Block (4:34 p.m.)

A man said another man threw a rock at him while he was riding his scooter.

DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 1700 Block (4:30 p.m.)

A man, who the caller said was possibly drunk, kept yelling at the manager over an issue about a car wash.

PATROL CHECK

El Camino Real, 1800 Block (3:11 p.m.)

The caller said a large amount of water was pouring down from under the roof of the front door of the building.

Wednesday, April 5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 200 Block (5:49 a.m.)

A man was walking up and down the street trying to open car doors.



DISTURBANCE

El Camino Real, 200 Block (2:17 a.m.)

People were in a fight.