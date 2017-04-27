SC Sheriff’s Blotter: Woman Says Rug Salesman Goes too Far

All information below is obtained from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department website. The calls represent what was told to the deputy in the field by the radio dispatcher. The true nature of an incident often differs from what is initially reported. No assumption of criminal guilt or affiliation should be drawn from the content of the information provided. An arrest doesn’t represent guilt. The items below are just a sampling of the entries listed on the OCSD website.

San Clemente Times

Tuesday, April 25

TRAFFIC STOP

Camino de Estrella/Avenida Las Palmas (2:40 a.m.)

Police stopped a motorist who had an open container of marijuana, and officers located cocaine in the car. The man was cited for the narcotics and for not providing proof of registration.

Monday, April 24

DISTURBANCE

Via Ballena, 200 Block (11:23 p.m.)

A man was seen screaming in his front yard.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

Avenida Victoria, 100 Block (3:26 p.m.)

Police were called to two people going through the dumpsters and throwing trash everywhere.

DISTURBANCE

Camino de los Mares, 600 Block (12:41 p.m.)

A woman said a man, described to be in his 70s and wearing a sweatshirt, jeans and flip flops, was smoking on a patio and ignoring the business’s staff’s requests to not smoke.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Serra, 200 Block (12:34 p.m.)

A man said his neighbor starts a verbal argument with him whenever he walks outdoors.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Serra, 200 Block (12:26 p.m.)

Police were called to reports of a man possibly on drugs who was going in and out of a residence and yelling at people in the street. The man tried to take pictures of the caller while he was in the kitchen on the phone.

CITIZEN ASSIST

Avenida Presidio, 100 Block (8:55 a.m.)

A man who went to the lobby of the police station said he thought the mother of his child was a prostitute and wanted to talk to a deputy about setting up a “sting.”

Sunday, April 23

ASSIST OUTSIDE AGENCY

Avenida Victoria, 600 Block (2:39 p.m.)

At the San Clemente Lifeguard picnic shelter on the north side of the Pier, the caller said a group of 10 to 12 people were drinking. The caller did not want to send out a lifeguard due to the size of the group.

MUNICIPAL CODE VIOLATION

Calle Puente/Avenida Del Poinente (1:08 p.m.)

Police were called to an ice cream vendor who parked in a spot for more than 10 minutes, which the caller said was a violation of city code.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Junipero, 0 Block (12:14 p.m.)

A woman said her ex-partner grabbed and kicked her. Medics were refused by the woman and no weapons or drugs were involved.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Vista Hermosa, 100 Block (10:22 a.m.)

The caller said a man was locked in a restroom for 45 minutes. The man was not responding. The caller said they did not have the keys to the restroom and that the man was to be transported to a drug treatment facility. Orange County Fire Authority responded.

DISTURBANCE

Calle del Cerro, 1100 Block (9:49 a.m.)

A woman said her son was being argumentative and took her keys from her, pulled her against the wall and held her down. She said her son was on probation.

STOLEN VEHICLE

Avenida Salvador, 900 Block (9:21 a.m.)

A man said a blue Dodge Ram truck was taken from the residence. The man said his wallet was in the vehicle, and his debit card had been used throughout San Clemente.

FOUND CHILD

Avenida Vista Montana, 200 Block (9:04 a.m.)

A woman on the lower level of the facility said she found a child, about 2 years old, wearing only a diaper.

FOLLOW-UP REPORT

El Camino Real, 1600 (8:43 a.m.)

A man said another man assaulted him on April 21 while he was sleeping in a white Ford. The man the police were looking for when they arrived was gone, after the first deputies responded to a similar call.

Saturday, April 22

WELFARE CHECK

El Camino Real, 2400 Block (10:51 p.m.)

A woman was reported unconscious in a dark grey sedan in front of the Shell gas station, near the entrance to a liquor store. A man said he tried to wake her up, but she was passed out with the vehicle still running, which he turned off.

BURGLARY IN PROGRESS

Avenida Pico, 900 Block (10:23 p.m.)

A man inside the store was trying to steal items, and the caller said he had a knife in his right front pocket.



ANNOYING PHONE CALL

Escalones, 200 Block (9:57 p.m.)

A woman said she purchased a rug from a man who had since been harassing her. She said the man has been making suspicious offers to pay her rent and asking her out on dates when she goes to the store to make monthly payments for the rug.

The man allegedly showed up and walked into her apartment. The caller said her parents searched the man’s name on Google and there were “numerous articles” about him being accused of sexual assault.

DISTURBANCE

Avenida Pico/Avenida La Pata (9:57 p.m.)

Police were called to the Walmart parking lot near the El Pollo Loco where one man was seen beating up another man inside a black sedan. The caller said a third man was standing near the car as a lookout.

Friday, April 21

SUSPICIOUS PERSON/CIRCUMSTANCES

W. Paseo de Cristobal/El Camino Real (12:52 a.m.)

Police were called to two men who stole a golf cart from the Outlets at San Clemente and pushed it down the hill.

Thursday, April 20

TERRORIST THREATS REPORT

Avenida Cabrillo, 200 Block (6:50 p.m.)

A woman said her husband told her a former coworker texted him saying he was going to go on a shooting rampage. The caller said the man who made the threats lives in San Diego, but she didn’t know where exactly.

FOUND BICYCLE

Avenida Del Mar, 200 Block (6:09 p.m.)

A woman said she found her bicycle locked up at the library.

Wednesday, April 19

SUSPICIOUS PERSON IN VEHICLE

El Camino Real, 1500 Block (5:44 a.m.)

At San Clemente Art Supply, the caller said a light blue and silver motorhome was occupied by two people who are known criminals responsible for break-ins in the area.

Tuesday, April 18

DISTURBANCE

Pavoreal, 1300 Block (5:04 p.m.)

A man did not return a carpet cleaning machine to the caller, and an argument could be heard over the phone in the background.

PETTY THEFT

El Camino Real, 2400 Block (3:44 p.m.)

A woman said a man was throwing items in the store, causing issues. The caller said she wanted

to file a report.