School District Board Votes to Retain Current Leadership

By Allison Jarrell



On Dec. 6, the Capistrano Unified School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously, with Trustee Gila Jones absent, to keep the board’s current leadership in place for the upcoming year.

For the second year in a row, Trustee Martha McNicholas, of Laguna Niguel, will serve as president; Gila Jones, of San Juan Capistrano, will serve as vice president; and Patricia Holloway, of San Clemente, will serve as the board clerk.

Trustee Amy Hanacek initially nominated Trustee Gary Pritchard for president, which was seconded by Holloway, but a substitute motion was made by the board’s newest member, Judy Bullockus, to maintain the current slate of officers.

“I believe that this time, consistency and stability by way of officer continuity would be helpful in policy making, planning and evaluation oversight going forward,” Bullockus said.

The majority of the trustees agreed with Bullockus, and the motion passed 5-1-1 with Holloway opposed and Jones absent.

The officers’ next term will last through December 2018. The board’s next meeting is set for Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at district headquarters, located at 33122 Valle Road in San Juan Capistrano.