SCHS Dancers to Perform Student-Choreographed Pieces in Washington, D.C.

For the San Clemente Times

San Clemente High School dancers Ally Stay, Sophi Cook, Raquel Griffith and Jillia Romano recently traveled to Washington D.C, to perform an award-winning PTSA Reflections Dance Choreography piece. The piece is titled “Colors” and was performed during the National Art Exhibit Opening Ceremony at the U.S. Department of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The piece was arranged by Stay, and the dance won the Reflection Competition’s highest award, the National Award of Excellence. It was only one of two art pieces invited to perform in the culmination of the 2015 “Let Your Imagination Fly” competition.

“This is a huge honor to be here at our nation’s capital representing California and SCHS,” Tracy Stay, Ally’s mom, said from Washington D.C. “Ally was one of only two Award of Excellence winners nationwide invited to perform live at the event. That says a lot knowing that more than 300,000 students from across the country entered the Reflections competition in 2015.”

Stay currently trains and performs with the nationally recognized San Clemente High School Dance Team and is a member of the varsity squad.

The vision for Stay’s award-winning dance was a girl without imagination surrounded by other’s who do have imagination.

For more information about the SCHS Dance Team, visit www.schsdanceteam.com or find them on social media at www.facebook.com/schsdanceteam and @schsdance on Instagram.