Anthony Wu, a senior at San Clemente High School, was honored to see his hard work come to fruition in being listed as one of roughly 16,000 semifinalists for the 2023 National Merit Scholar Program.

“I’m not trying to compare myself to other people to get to the top,” Wu told San Clemente Times earlier this month. “I just tried to do what I can and put in the hours that I need to put in, and hopefully something like this happens where I get a nice reward, I guess you could say.”

High school students across the United States entered the 2023 program by taking the 2021 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). Wu scored among the top group of students in California, making him a semifinalist eligible to compete to be a finalist.

The semifinalist pool will be narrowed down to 15,000 finalists, the names of which to be announced in February 2024. As Merit Scholars, roughly half of the final group will receive scholarships cumulatively worth $28 million.

The creator of San Clemente High’s Ping Pong Club and member of the school’s chapter of the Link Crew, which seeks to welcome freshmen, Wu submitted an essay and an application detailing his achievements during high school.

He wrote about feeling disjointed from the San Clemente community as one of a few Chinese people in town who lacks an environment that can readily teach him about his heritage and provide social interactions in which he can speak Chinese languages with others.

“Everyone else is so different from me, and it’s been like that my whole life, like, I didn’t know any (other) Chinese kid in school,” said Wu. “(I also wrote) how I started to learn about my own heritage by going to the Irvine Chinese School on Sundays.”

As a freshman and sophomore, he was able to find connections with others and make friends by starting the Ping Pong Club. Wu called the club’s success the most rewarding part of his high school experience.

“Every time we bring out the tables in front of the library, seeing 20 or so people gather around the tables, having fun, it brings a smile to my face,” he said. “This is a community that I created, it’s here because of me, and that’s where I belong in this school.”