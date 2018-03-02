SCHS Student Suspected of Bringing Weapon on Campus—Not a Firearm—Arrested on Monday, Feb. 26

By Eric Heinz

A student at San Clemente High School (SCHS) was arrested on Monday, Feb. 26 after being suspected of bringing a weapon on campus, but Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) officials said it was not a firearm. The type of weapon the student is suspected of bringing on campus was not released by OCSD.

“The student was contacted, interviewed by our School Mobile Assessment and Resource Team (SMART), and subsequently arrested and booked into juvenile hall,” said Carrie Braun, the OCSD public information officer. “We do not have any indication that there is a credible threat to the school at this time. At this point, that’s the extent of the information we can share related to this incident while SMART continues their investigation.”

SCHS Principal Chris Carter said on Friday that he also couldn’t comment on the matter as minors were involved. The student’s age, grade level, gender and other information have not been released by authorities.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided when it becomes available.