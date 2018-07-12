Scoreboard: 949 Volleyball Wins Two Golds at Junior Nationals

By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week. Email zcavanagh@picketfencemedia.com for submission.

San Clemente Little League Fights to District Title Series

The San Clemente Little League 10-and-under American team made quite the run in the District 68 tournament over the last two weeks at the Youth Athletic Park in Mission Viejo.

The SCLL American team won its tournament opener on June 24 with a blistering 10-0 score over Trabuco Canyon, but on June 25, SCLL couldn’t manage the same offense in a loss to the Santa Margarita American team, 3-2.

However, the District 68 tournament is double-elimination. San Clemente was given a second chance and ran with it.

SCLL defeated Viejo Little League, 9-4, on June 28 and outlasted Ladera Ranch American, 6-5, on June 30. San Clemente edged out the Ladera Ranch National team, 1-0, on July 2 and blasted the Santa Margarita National team, 10-1, on July 3.

On Saturday, July 7, SCLL defeated South Mission Viejo, 6-5, to advance out of the consolation bracket to a championship match-up against the team that first defeated them, Santa Margarita American.

San Clemente had to win on Sunday, July 8 to force a winner-take-all game the next day, but the Santa Margarita American team took the District 68 title in the game, 5-1.

The San Clemente American team consisted of Alex Landie, Brayden Campopiano

Bryce Greinke, Cade Hogan, Carter Penrod, Hayes Cloutier, Hunter Frates, Jack Dunbar, Luke Frith, Matthew Nicolosi, Rocco Thompkins, Thomas Alexander and William Frederickson.

The team was managed by Rob Nicolosi with coaches Chris Greinke and Rodney Thompkins.

949 Volleyball Wins Two Golds at Junior Nationals

The 949 Volleyball Club’s boys 18-and-under team made history, and the boys 13-and-under team went undefeated to a gold medal at the USA Volleyball Boys Junior National Championships in Phoenix.

On July 5, the 949 18-year-olds won their fourth consecutive gold medal. They became the first club to win four straight golds in progressive age groups with wins as a 15-year-old group in 2015, 16-year-olds in 2016, 17-year-olds in 2017 and now 18-year-olds in 2018.

949 went 10-1 in the tournament and swept Balboa Bay, 25-16, 25-21, for the open division title.

The 13-year-old group went a perfect 9-0 with seven sweeps en route to the junior national championship. The 949 13s pulled out a three-set comeback win in the title game over Bay to Bay, 24-26, 25-20, 15-9.

The 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 16-year-old groups all earned bronze medals in their age groups for third-place finishes. The 17-year-old group finished in fifth.