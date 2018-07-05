By Zach Cavanagh

Our City Scoreboard keeps you updated on all of the local San Clemente youth and community team accomplishments and special individual performances of the week.

Water Polo Qualifies for Junior Olympics

The San Clemente Tritons water polo club 16-and-under boys team qualified for the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics by winning the Southern Pacific Zone tournament on June 24 at the Woollett Aquatic Center in Irvine.

The Tritons beat out fellow local club Orange County Water Polo Club, 10-8, in the championship game.

On June 22, the Tritons defeated the Redlands Renegades, 15-0, in the first game, and the CHAWP Aquatics blue team, 13-2, in the second game.

On June 23, the San Clemente club clobbered Northwood, 15-1, and won its championship quarterfinal game, 6-5.

On June 24, the Tritons knocked off the SoCal black team in the semifinals, 8-6, before taking the title over OCWPC.

The Tritons 16-and-under girls team earned 11th place in their tournament with a 10-7 win over Riverside Water Polo on June 24 at El Toro High School.

The USA Water Polo Junior Olympics take place at various sites in two sessions with Session One on July 21-24 and Session Two on July 26-29.

Youth Rugby Tournament on Saturday

The second annual Southern California Youth Rugby 7’s Tournament of Flags returns to San Clemente on Saturday, July 7.

The tournament, hosted by the San Clemente Tritons Rugby Club, will take place at the Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park at 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa in San Clemente.

The tournament has all age divisions, and athletes, teams and families are encouraged to bring a flag that represents their nationality and heritage.

Triton Football Camp Next Week

San Clemente High School’s program is hosting a summer football camp in two sessions.

The first session for first through fourth grade athletes is July 9-12, and the second session for fifth through eighth grade players is July 16-19.

The camp is $125, which includes a t-shirt, snacks and awards, and sign-up information is available at www.tritonfootball.com.