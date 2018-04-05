Scoreboard: Former Tritons Square Off in College Lacrosse

By Zach Cavanagh

Former Tritons Square Off in College Lacrosse

San Clemente High School’s boys lacrosse program was well represented as Chapman University hosted Whitter on Saturday, March 31.

Chapman’s David Howren and Omeed Fahardi and Whittier’s Max Lepley and Ryan Crawford took opposing sides as Chapman defeated Whittier, 17-11.

Howren and Fahardi are both freshmen for the Panthers but have been strong contributors. Howren, a midfielder, is third on the team in points (17) with nine goals and eight assists. Fahardi is a defensive specialist as a long-stick midfielder with 10 ground balls and a 10-7 face-off record.

Lepley is a junior defenseman and Crawford is a sophomore defenseman for the Poets. Lepley leads the team with 19 caused turnovers and is fourth with 20 ground balls. Crawford is second in caused turnovers with 18 and second in ground balls with 27. Crawford occasionally steps up to take face-offs as well for the Poets.

Chapman is 9-0. Whittier is 4-4.

South County Cup Golf Tournament on April 14 and 15

Representative teams from four South Orange County golf courses – San Juan Hills Golf Club, San Clemente Municipal Golf Course, Shorecliffs Golf Course and Bella Collina San Clemente – will meet in the fourth annual South County Cup golf tournament on April 14 and 15 at Bella Collina San Clemente.

The 64-player field features 16-man teams consisting of top local amateur golfers from each club competing in a two-day match play format event to determine a champion team.

The annual event rotates each year among the four area golf courses, with this year’s edition being held at Bella Collina San Clemente after previous events were hosted by Shorecliffs, San Clemente Muni and San Juan Hills. Each club’s team won the title at their respective home clubs.

The public is welcome to visit Bella Collina during this weekend to check out all of the activities and support local favorites.

For further information and details, call Bella Collina San Clemente at 949.498.6604.

Sam Darnold Draft Party and Bobblehead Sales

San Clemente football will host a Sam Darnold NFL Draft part on Thursday, April 26 at One-Eleven Coastal Restaurant, located at 111 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente.

The party will start at 4 p.m. with the NFL Draft beginning at 5 p.m. Former San Clemente and University of Southern California quarterback Sam Darnold is slated to be one of the top picks in the draft, possibly No. 1 overall.

San Clemente football is also selling Sam Darnold bobbleheads. The bobbeheads are of Darnold in his San Clemente uniform.

Bobbleheads are available for preorder on www.tritonfootball.com. The cost is $20 with pick-up at the draft party or $28 to purchase and ship.