By Zach Cavanagh

Hailey Langland Fails to Qualify in Olympic Women’s Big Air

San Clemente’s Winter Olympian, 17-year-old snowboarder Hailey Langland, finished 14th in the qualifying runs for women’s big air and failed to qualify as one of the top 12 for the final in South Korea on Feb. 19.

With her big air result and her sixth place in women’s slopestyle on Feb. 12, Langland’s competitions in PyeongChang are over. The closing ceremonies are Feb. 25.

Langland had a strong opener on her first qualifying run. She pulled off a clean cab 720 for a score of 73.00 and gave a confident shimmy to the camera at the bottom of her run. The score put her in 10th after the first run through.

On her second jump, Langland tried to raise her score with a cab 900. She made the grab and got around on the spins, but she couldn’t nail the landing. Langland landed on the backside of her board and fell for a score of 29.00.

Langland’s top score of 73 was pushed down to 14th after 12 of the 13 riders that finished ahead of her posted better scores on their second attempts. She finished just 3.25 points out of a spot in the final.

Three Americans – Jessika Jenson, Julia Marino and slopestyle gold-medalist Jamie Anderson – qualified in the top 12. Even before the Olympics, there were thoughts that in this inaugural Olympic big air competition that the American women could sweep the podium for the first time in any Winter Olympic event.

The big air finals will be contested on Feb. 22 with the first of three runs at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.

Reservations Open for Friends Foundation Golf Tournament

The Friends of San Clemente Foundation’s eighth annual golf challenge will take place on June 22 at San Clemente Municipal Golf Course.

Tax-deductible sign-ups are invited for foursomes at $600 and individuals at $175. Funds raised will help support scholarships for youth recreational classes and programs as well as the Fun on the Run mobile recreational program.

For more information, call 949.302.3402 or visit www.friendsofsanclemente.org.