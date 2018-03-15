Scoreboard: OC Water Polo Club Takes First at Turbo OC Cup

By Zach Cavanagh

OCWPC Takes First at Turbo OC Cup

Orange County Water Polo Club’s 10U team earned first place in their bracket at the Turbo Orange County Cup on March 10 at Woollett Aquatics Center in Irvine.

OCWPC won four games to take the gold.

OCWPC took a close opener over United, 7-6, and beat Long Beach Shore, 7-3, to reach the semifinals. OCWPC defeated Patriots in the semifinals, 15-1 and took down Mid Valley Water Polo, 7-2, in the final.

OCWPC is comprised of children from San Clemente, Dana Point, Laguna Niguel and Ladera Ranch.

SVC’s Stier Sets State Shot Put Record

San Clemente resident and Saddleback Valley Christian Paralympic thrower Kendall Stier qualified for the CIF State Championships with a state-record shot put throw at the ACSICS Invitational on March 9 at Irvine High School.

Stier hit a mark of 11-feet, 9-inches to blast past the state record by 6-inches.

Stier was named a high school All-American by the United States Olympic Committee Paralympic Division in November and was the 2017 U.S. National Paralympics gold medalist in women’s shot put for the F-33 classification.

Registration Open for Triton Rising Stars Football Camp

The Triton Rising Stars Spring Break Football camp will be held April 2-4 and is open to players from first to fifth grade.

The camp will be held at San Clemente High School’s stadium and be led by the San Clemente High School varsity football coaching staff.

The cost of registration is $75 which includes a t-shirt and food after the camp.

Interested parties can sign up online at www.tritonfootball.com.